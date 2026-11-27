by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I hope you had a good Thanksgiving. Before I tell you a little about mine, there’s a story I want to make sure you see.

Hackers breached a major U.S. Air Force computing platform that supports military applications, including systems used to track weapons and gather air defense information, according to a new Reuters report.

The platform is called Cloud One, and what investigators still don’t know is just as important as what they do.

What happened?

Reuters spoke with three people familiar with the breach. Two of them said it was discovered during an upgrade within roughly the past month.

Cloud One supports applications used for personnel and pay, aircraft maintenance, logistics, and military operations. One system brings together radar and other air defense information from across North America. Another tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations around the world.

One source told Reuters that the hackers reached a part of the platform used to manage it. That kind of access could potentially allow someone to look at information about aircraft readiness or the movement of spare parts.

But Reuters could not establish whether the intruders looked at that information, stole any data, or reached those specific military applications. The identity of the hackers and the full scope of the breach remain unknown.

The Air Force declined to discuss the security or operational status of specific systems. One source told Reuters that U.S. Cyber Command was brought in to assess the damage.

What happened next?

According to Reuters, work to move more applications onto Cloud One was paused, updates to applications already on the platform were blocked, and some users lost administrator privileges.

This comes after other recent federal cyber incidents. The Associated Press reported that an unclassified CIA system was breached, and the FBI is investigating an apparent hack involving a national criminal justice database.

I want to be careful here. We don’t yet know whether the Air Force incident is connected to either of those cases. We also don’t know who was behind it. Those are questions I’ll be watching for answers to.

A little life update.

I also wanted to share something happier with you today.

I spent Thanksgiving with my girlfriend’s family yesterday, and we had a great time. I’m planning to propose soon, so hopefully I’ll be calling her my wife before too long.

My family’s Thanksgiving is actually today. My mom pushed it back so we could all be there together, and I’m really looking forward to spending that time with them.

We’re also starting to get painting done and will soon begin putting in new flooring for our room and the baby’s room. We’re hoping to have everything finished by the middle of December. It’s exciting to see it start coming together and to think about bringing our little one into the world.

Thank you for letting me share those parts of my life with you. This room has become such a special place to me.

Why I’m asking.

I want to keep making time to read the reporting, follow the updates, and explain stories like this one in a way that makes sense.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it will always be free. If my writing has meant something to you, an optional personal contribution would help me keep doing this work while I balance school, work, and preparing for fatherhood.

You can send a contribution through Venmo or buy me a coffee. These contributions support me personally.

My Venmo

Buy me a coffee!

And please know there is no obligation at all. Reading, sharing, and being here already mean so much to me.

The quiet part.

A system that supports information about our military has reportedly been breached, and the public still doesn’t know how far the intruders got. I hope we get clear answers about what happened and what is being done to protect it.

If you think more people should see this, please restack or share it. I’ll keep watching for updates.

Thank you for being in this room.

Sharad

Sources