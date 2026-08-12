by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

Water systems in Michigan and Minnesota remained safe after malicious cyber activity prompted a federal investigation.

That is the good news.

The bad news is that somebody got close enough to make federal investigators respond, and a federal watchdog says important cybersecurity gaps in America’s water sector are still unresolved.

The Associated Press reported that officials said the affected systems remained safe. The reporting does not establish that drinking water was contaminated. It does not establish that service was disrupted.

I want to say that clearly because I am not going to scare you for attention.

But a safe outcome does not mean a safe system.

A safe outcome in two states is not proof of a safe system. It is a warning that defenses and luck must never be confused.

That is what this story is.

The people at risk are not abstract.

When people hear “water system cybersecurity,” they picture code on a screen. They picture some distant government office. They picture a technical problem for somebody else.

A water system is not somebody else’s problem.

It is the water a parent uses to make a baby’s bottle. It is the sink at an elementary school. It is a hospital. It is the place where a restaurant washes dishes. It is the firefighter’s hydrant. It is the one thing people need every day without having to think about it.

That is why this scares me.

Small water systems are often asked to do an impossible job. They have limited staff. They have old equipment. They serve towns that may not have the resources to build a full cybersecurity operation. Yet they are expected to defend a basic public necessity against threats that can come from anywhere.

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What an attack can do.

On April 7, the Environmental Protection Agency, FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and National Security Agency issued a joint advisory.

Four federal agencies warned that attacks on water and wastewater systems can disrupt operational controls, alter sensor information, and threaten public health.

Those are possible consequences described by federal agencies. They are not proof that the incidents in Michigan and Minnesota caused those harms.

That difference matters.

Fear is easy. Facts are harder. We can say the systems stayed safe and still understand that an attacker testing a water system is a serious warning.

The whole point of prevention is that nothing terrible happens. If the response works, you may never know how close a community came to a real problem.

Washington already knows there is a gap.

The Government Accountability Office reported in June that state-sponsored and criminal actors can disrupt water service and harm public health. It also found that federal water-sector cybersecurity gaps remain unresolved. You can read the GAO report here.

That should bother every person in this country.

Not because it means every tap is unsafe. The available reporting does not say that. It should bother you because the government has identified a national vulnerability and has not fully fixed it.

Warnings matter. Advisories matter. Investigations matter.

But small towns cannot drink an advisory.

They need resources. They need technical help. They need clear standards that come with the money and staff to meet them. They need a federal government that does not leave the weakest systems carrying a national-security burden by themselves.

What this does to me.

I am 20. I have grown up in a country where basic things are always becoming fragile.

You are told to worry about whether schools are safe. Whether hospitals can afford care. Whether the power grid will hold. Whether your data is protected. We are being asked to confront whether a small town’s water system has enough cybersecurity support to keep somebody from messing with it.

It is exhausting.

My mom has always been the person who notices when something ordinary is about to become a problem. A weird noise in the car. An unpaid bill. A storm coming in. I think about that instinct here.

This is the weird noise in the country’s engine.

It is not proof that the engine has failed. It is the reason you look under the hood before you are stranded somewhere.

Why I am asking.

Four federal agencies issued one warning. Then the GAO said the gaps remain unresolved. That distance between knowing and doing is where people get hurt.

I run Centered America, a nonprofit, and I write this publication on my own because public systems deserve attention before a failure becomes a tragedy with a name and a face.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If you think safe water should not depend on whether a small town has enough money to defend itself from a national threat, please support this room.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that the systems with the least room for error are often asked to carry the most risk.

A big city may have experts, money, and redundancy. A small water system may have a handful of employees trying to keep the pipes working while threats grow more sophisticated.

That is not their failure. It is a public-policy failure if we leave them alone with it.

The water systems in Michigan and Minnesota remained safe. Good. That should be the beginning of the response, not the excuse to forget it happened.

Please restack this post. It is the single most useful thing you can do. It helps this reach people who may never read a federal advisory but deserve to know what is being tested around them.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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