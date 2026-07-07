by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On Monday a 41-year-old woman from Maine named Jenny Racicot sat down with Politico, for the third interview in two weeks, and described the night in 2021 when she says Graham Platner showed up at her house drunk after she told him not to come, followed her to her bedroom, and forced her to have sex while she told him to stop.

Graham Platner is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine. He denies all of it. He called the accusation “categorically false” and has not been charged with any crime. I want to be clear about that, because I do not print things as fact that are not confirmed.

Before I keep going, if you are new here, I would really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. This post is exactly the kind of work this room exists for.

What she brought with her.

Racicot did not show up with only her memory. Politico reviewed emails between her and her therapist, and messages she sent other people in the years after that night. CNN reviewed a 2023 message where she warned another Maine woman about him, years before he was famous, years before there was anything to gain. Two people told CNN she described the assault to them back then without even naming him. One of them only knew him as “the oysterman.”

His campaign’s answer was to call her story “coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives,” according to a statement given to Newsweek.

Here is the problem with that. Jenny Racicot is a Maine Democrat. She agrees with his politics. She told Jake Tapper his campaign videos fired her up, and that she stayed silent partly because she knew coming forward could take down a candidate she believed in. She did it anyway. She said she did not want to be one more woman whose silence let a man keep climbing.

The record he built himself.

Set her aside for one minute and look only at what Platner has admitted or what his own campaign has confirmed.

He admitted he spent years drinking to the point of blackouts, calling it a dark period where he self-medicated undiagnosed PTSD. Racicot says he was almost blackout drunk that night and claimed no memory of it the next morning.

He wrote, in his own deleted Reddit posts, that women should take some responsibility for themselves by not drinking too much, so they do not get assaulted. He was blaming drunk women. She says a drunk man raped her.

This is the 2013 comment, posted under his handle P-Hustle in a Reddit thread titled “shorts that prevent you from being raped.” The full text as preserved in the Maine Monitor’s archive of his deleted account:

“Holy fuck, how about people just take some responsibility for themselves and not get so fucked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to? Men and women, you make a choice to consume enough of a substance to lose your self control. So if you don’t want to be in a comprising situation, act like an adult for fucks sake.”

His campaign confirmed the Wall Street Journal report that he sent sexually explicit texts to multiple women after marrying his wife in 2023.

In June, the New York Times interviewed six women he dated. One said he twisted her arm behind her back and blocked her in a bedroom. He denies that too.

And he had a chest tattoo matching the Totenkopf, the skull the Nazi SS wore at the camps. He says he never knew what it was. CNN found his old Reddit account chatting casually about that exact symbol years before he covered the tattoo up last October.

Any one of these has an explanation. All of them together is a pattern, and Maine voters saw it before I did. A Times poll last month found only 44 percent thought he had good character.

Seven days.

Under Maine law, if Platner withdraws by 5 p.m. on July 13, Democrats can name a new nominee. That is next Monday.

The bench is real. Troy Jackson, the former state Senate president who Bernie Sanders endorsed for governor, polled five points ahead of Susan Collins in a recent Westwood poll. Platner polled four behind her. There is Nirav Shah. Shenna Bellows. Sara Gideon still has 2.7 million dollars sitting in her campaign account.

Schumer, Warren, Khanna, Heinrich, Gallego, the Maine Democratic Party, and Bernie’s own Our Revolution have all pulled support or told him to go. Khanna said sexual assault is “a red line.” He is right.

For everyone who stayed quiet.

My mom raised me mostly alone. I think about the number of women in my life who have a story like Racicot’s and never told it because they watched what happens to women who do. They watched the war rooms spin up and the word “operative” get thrown at a woman describing the worst night of her life.

Believing women is not a risk to democracy. Betting a Senate seat on a man they warned us about is.

Why I am asking today.

Racicot said she never went public before because she did not want to be known as a rape victim. The machine that made her afraid for five years is the same machine now calling her coordinated. Independent writing exists so that people like her are not standing alone against a campaign’s press shop, and so that readers like you get the confirmed record, not the spin. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If this post did anything for you, put something behind it.

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The quiet part.

On June 2, Platner sat in a private meeting and assured Democratic senators no more serious allegations were coming. Five weeks later, this one came. Either he forgot the night she never could, or he was hoping her fear would hold. For five years it did. It does not anymore, and everything now depends on whether one man loves this country more than he loves being its main character. He has until Monday to show us.

If you want to go deeper.

I built this post on the public record. Here is that record, so you can check every word of it yourself.

The assault allegation. Jenny Racicot, 41, told Politico across three interviews that Platner showed up drunk in 2021 after she told him not to come, and forced her to have sex while she told him to stop. Politico reviewed emails between her and her therapist and her messages to others in the years after. She went on CNN the same night and said that by definition, “absolutely yes,” it was rape.

Read: CNN’s full report and her interview with Jake Tapper

Her warning, two years before he was famous. In 2023 she messaged another Maine woman that she felt “morally obligated” to warn her about him. There was nothing to gain in 2023. That is what makes it evidence.

Read: CNN reviewed the 2023 messages

His denial, in his own words. Platner calls the allegation “categorically false” and his campaign says it was coordinated by “out of state establishment operatives.” You should read his side too. I mean that.

Read: NPR on his response and the calls to withdraw and his video statement on X

The Reddit archive, all 2,014 of his posts. The Maine Monitor preserved every comment from his deleted account, including the 2013 post telling people worried about rape to “take some responsibility for themselves.” He has admitted the account is his and apologized.

Read: The Maine Monitor’s complete searchable archive

The tattoo. He had a chest tattoo matching the Totenkopf, the skull worn by the SS. He says he never knew, and covered it in October 2025. CNN then found his old account discussing that exact symbol online years earlier, and a former acquaintance recalled him calling it “my Totenkopf.”

Read: CNN KFile’s investigation and Snopes’ fact check, which is fair to him

The six women. Last month the New York Times spoke to six women who dated him. One, Lyndsey Fifield, says he grabbed her and shut her in a bedroom during an argument. He denies it and points to her Republican work history. Racicot was in that story too, describing “reckless” and “unsettling” behavior. Nobody listened then.

Read: Roll Call’s summary of the Times reporting

The texts his wife found. His campaign confirmed reporting that he sent sexually explicit messages to multiple women after marrying in 2023, and that his wife alerted his own staff.

Read: The Washington Post’s full timeline of every controversy

The deadline and the bench. Maine law gives Democrats until 5 p.m. on July 13 to replace a nominee who withdraws. Nine names are already circulating, including Troy Jackson, who polls ahead of Collins.

Read: Newsweek on the nine possible replacements and Press Herald on the state of the race

Restack this post. For her.

If you read this far, restack this post. Not for me. A restack puts her name, her evidence, and that July 13 deadline in front of people who will never see a Politico link. This week, that is the single most useful thing you can do.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee . Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.