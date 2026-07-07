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Kerri Grover's avatar
Kerri Grover
7h

We need to say No! to him and he needs to withdraw. These men need to stop feeling so comfortable running for office with behavior like this in their past. Not to mention, we need to show Republicans men running for office who are pedophiles and rapists have no place in politics!

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Deirdre Mooney's avatar
Deirdre Mooney
7h

Yep, - he should withdraw his application

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