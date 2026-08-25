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Hippie Tales by ClayWilliamson's avatar
Hippie Tales by ClayWilliamson
1h

This sounds like the perfect cause for a tech billionaire! Get the people out that are waiting,and have scholarships waiting. Musk could grease the skids, zuck could put them on his yacht and sail for academia.

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Michelle Nee's avatar
Michelle Nee
9h

LET THE KIDS GO TO SCHOOL!!!

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