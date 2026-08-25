by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There are students in Gaza who did everything they were supposed to do.

They studied. They applied. They got accepted. Some won scholarships abroad. Then the deadlines started arriving, and they were still trapped inside Gaza.

The schools are waiting. The offers are real. The students are not able to leave.

That is the story. It is not hard to understand, which is probably why it is so hard to sit with.

An education is supposed to be the road out. It is supposed to be the thing a young person can build when everything around them is uncertain. For students in Gaza, getting into a university abroad should mean a door has opened. Instead, many are facing the possibility that the offer will expire before they can reach a border, complete the travel process, or get the permission needed to leave.

Accepted, then stuck.

Reporting published in 2026 has described Palestinian students who earned places at universities abroad but cannot get exit permits. Their deadlines pass. Their offers expire. Some have had admission deferred before. Some are trying to preserve opportunities that took years to earn in a place where normal study has been torn apart.

Gaza’s universities and schools have been devastated by the war. Regular education has been interrupted for years. For many students, a scholarship abroad is not a luxury or a résumé line. It is the only route left to a degree.

And getting accepted is not enough. There are visa rules, biometric appointments, border crossings, evacuations, and permissions. A student can do every part that is in their control and still lose the place because the last step belongs to someone with more power.

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What people mean by trapped.

I think Americans sometimes hear the word "trapped" and picture someone physically locked in a room. This is more bureaucratic and somehow just as cruel.

A student may be sitting with an acceptance letter, a passport, and a future they worked for. They can still be unable to leave because a border is closed, an evacuation list is limited, or a visa process requires them to show up somewhere they cannot reach.

Al Jazeera reported earlier this year that securing an international scholarship was not enough for Gaza students because many faced severe delays getting out. One student, trying to continue her education after Gaza’s universities were destroyed, said, "There is no way for me to complete my studies."

That is the sentence that hurts. Not because it is dramatic. Because it is plain.

There are students elsewhere who worry about tuition, dorm rooms, whether they picked the right major, whether they will make friends. Those are normal worries. These students are trying to keep a place in a classroom from disappearing because a war has made travel itself uncertain.

The future part.

People like to talk about rebuilding after a war. They mean roads, buildings, electrical systems. Those things matter. But a place is also rebuilt by the people who learn enough to come back and teach, heal, design, organize, and care for their neighbors.

When a student loses a scholarship because they cannot leave, the loss is personal first. One person loses something they worked for. But it is also bigger than that. A war steals another year from someone who had already survived too much.

I am 20. I think a lot about how fragile a future can feel at this age. I still have choices that I did not earn alone. I have a country where I can get in a car, show up somewhere, apply for something, and imagine a few years ahead.

These students have plans too. They are just being told that a plan does not count if a border will not let you through.

Why I am asking here.

The political argument around Gaza is loud enough that people can forget there are young people inside it trying to go to class. Not make a speech. Not win an argument online. Go to class.

That is why I wanted to write this. A scholarship is not freedom if the student cannot get to the classroom.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that the world can say it cares about Gaza’s future while letting the people most ready to build that future miss their chance to leave.

No one has to say, "You do not deserve an education." They can just let an exit permit fail to come through. They can let a deadline pass. They can let a student become another person whose life was put on hold by a decision made somewhere else.

Sources

If you read this far, please restack it. It is the simplest way to put these students in front of people who may never hear their story otherwise.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.