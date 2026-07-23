by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

You drive to work. You put gas in the car and wince a little. You stop for groceries on the way home and the total is higher than it was in the spring, and you can’t point to any one thing that did it. Everything is just quietly more.

I need you to understand that a ship on fire six thousand miles away is about to make all of that worse, and I need you to understand why, because nobody in charge is going to explain it to you.

The ship is called the Encelia. It is a Saudi oil tanker. It left the port of Yanbu on July 20 and something hit it. The UK’s maritime trade office said the master reported being “struck by an unknown projectile” that set the ship on fire. The Houthis in Yemen say they did it. They claim they hit a second tanker too, a supertanker called the Layla. I don’t know if the Layla was really hit. Neither does anyone else right now.

Before I keep going, I’d appreciate it if you hit subscribe. Everything below is sourced and linked, and it took most of a day to put in order.

Why one ship changes your bills.

Here is the part they don’t put on the evening news.

When Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz, the oil that runs your life found a back door. Saudi Arabia pumped its crude across the desert by pipeline, loaded it at Yanbu, and sent it out through the Red Sea instead. About 4 to 5 million barrels a day were escaping through that route. That back door is the reason your gas station still has gas at a price you can mostly stand.

On July 20, the Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi ports. Three days later the Encelia was burning. Their spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the tankers were hit “for their violation of the blockade decision issued by the armed forces,” according to Al Jazeera.

The ships got the message before you did. Five tankers changed course to avoid the strait on Wednesday, and three tankers full of Saudi oil for China and India made U-turns the day before. The cost to insure one tanker for one Red Sea run more than doubled overnight. Every dollar of that insurance ends up in the price of what the ship carries, and what the ship carries ends up in your tank.

The war is done being something you watch. It is about to be something you pay for.

The numbers, and what they mean at your kitchen table.

Oil crossed $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since May. It is up about $27 just this month, a gain of more than a third.

That number is not abstract. Oil is the truck that brings the food, the tractor that grows it, the plastic it’s wrapped in, the flight you were saving for, the diesel in every delivery van in your town. When crude goes up a third in a month, it doesn’t stay on a trading screen. It walks into your house through every door at once.

And this is the price now, in week one, with the system still limping. Goldman Sachs says oil could pass $120 by the fall if the disruptions continue. RBC’s top commodity strategist says a full regional war could push it past the 2022 record of $128, maybe past the all-time 2008 peak of $146. Those are the careful, on-the-record projections from people paid to not scare you.

Hold on to one more piece. Inflation was already running above the Fed’s target through the first half of this year, and an oil spike on top of it is exactly the kind of thing that keeps interest rates higher for longer. That’s your credit card rate. That’s the mortgage you can’t refinance. A war you never voted on is about to set the price of your debt.

Somebody should be doing this math for regular people, and that is the whole reason this publication exists. The insurance on a single tanker making one run this week costs more than this room will earn in years. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If the price of everything is about to become the biggest story in your life, and it is, I want to be the one telling you the truth about it.

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If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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Back to the map, because there’s a third fire.

The other side of the world went dark too.

The same week, in the Black Sea, Kazakhstan was forced to stop piping crude to its main export terminal near Russia’s port of Novorossiysk, because tanker companies are too scared to send ships there after drone attacks, one of which set a tanker on fire during loading. That route moved about 1.6 million barrels a day. Novorossiysk itself, Russia’s biggest port, banned ship traffic between midnight and 5 a.m. The order was verbal. Nobody would put it on paper.

So the worst case is not a prediction anymore. It is a map. Hormuz shut. The Red Sea route under blockade. The Black Sea terminal dark. More oil is locked out of the market right now than at the worst point of this war in the spring, and the spring is when prices touched $114.

Trump said Thursday he would hold Iran responsible for future Houthi attacks and threatened “major military punishment.” The US just finished its 12th straight night of bombing Iran. Twelve nights of bombs have not kept one tanker from burning, and threats do not lower the price of milk.

The quiet part.

The people who did this to you will never feel it. Not the men launching drones at tankers, not the men ordering the airstrikes, not the traders getting rich on the spread. Every one of them is insulated from the thing they are setting on fire.

The bill lands on the woman deciding between a full tank and a full cart. It lands on the trucker whose diesel just ate his margin, and the family whose landlord will pass every cost down. I’m 19 and I watch my mom do this math already. Nobody making these decisions has ever had to do it.

If this post did anything for you, restack it. Not for me, for the person in your life who is about to wonder why everything got expensive again and will be told it’s nobody’s fault. It costs nothing and it matters more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.