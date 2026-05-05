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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
3h

” BUT SOMETIMES IT IS THE FUCKING DOMINANT REASON!

I love, seriously love that our younger population sees thru the bullshit.

But I am angry with you. Racial inequality is imbedded in this country. The more racially 'diluted' we are, the more those 'white folk' become afraid.

I've never, ever understood the thought that if you are born white you have power.

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Heather Olivier's avatar
Heather Olivier
3h

I am livid almost everyday. I appreciate your rant and angry post

JOIN IOD NATIONS.org

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