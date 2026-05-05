by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I want to apologize in advance for my anger today. I am very upset about the recent Supreme Court ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act.

Today, Donald Trump posted a truth social post suggesting the cancellation of U.S. elections in order for Republicans to gain more seats in the midterms.

This is again, another call by the president to suspend U.S. elections to ensure that Republicans win the midterms.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which struck down Louisiana’s congressional map that had two majority-Black districts. That decision gutted the Voting Rights Act and laid out a path for red states to gerrymander with legal grounds to do so.

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The Supreme Court’s decision now requires proof of intentional racial discrimination rather than proving that a map has the effect of discrimination.

Before the Supreme Court’s decision, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act could be used to challenge congressional maps that diluted the voting power of Black voters, even if plaintiffs did not prove explicit racist intent. In a state like Louisiana, where Black residents make up roughly one-third of the population but had only one majority-Black congressional district out of six, courts had previously found that the VRA could require a second majority-Black district.

Now, after Louisiana v. Callais, that protection is much weaker. The Supreme Court struck down Louisiana’s second majority-Black district, ruling that the map relied too heavily on race and violated equal protection. The practical effect is that states have far more room to defend maps that weaken Black voters’ electoral influence, especially by arguing that the map was drawn for partisan reasons rather than racial ones.

The Supreme Court believed that Louisiana focused too much on race when drawing its map and that creating two majority-Black districts instead of one was overly race-focused. They argued it violated equal protection. Which is absurd.

The VRA is about racial dilution. If Louisiana, which has a Black population of about one-third, has only one majority-Black district, the map is clearly diluting the voting power of Black residents.

But the Supreme Court said no, arguing that the state legislature took race into account too much, and that being too race-focused makes the map illegal.

Before, the VRA could require a state to draw a second majority-Black district if the existing map diluted Black voting power.

Now, The Supreme Court is saying that creating that second district may itself be unconstitutional if race played too dominant a role.

This whole thing makes me extremely aggravated to even write about. I am sitting here going back and forth between tabs with different articles of information and trying to understand what this decision even means and why in the world they would decide to gut the VRA is this way.

The Supreme Court is saying, “it’s fine if race is one factor, but not okay if race is the dominant reason.” BUT SOMETIMES IT IS THE FUCKING DOMINANT REASON!

You can’t fix racial vote dilution without recognizing race.

The Court recognizes that race can matter, but then treats a race-conscious fix to racial dilution as constitutionally suspicious.

The Court is demanding race-neutral remedies for race-based political inequality, which makes the Voting Rights Act almost impossible to enforce in the places where it is needed most.

Sometimes, in full honesty, under this administration, it’s hard for me to understand these rulings and what these people are thinking. It’s much easier to see that if a state has a largely concentrated area of Black voters, their districts should reflect that, because if they don’t, it dilutes the Black population’s vote. They share similar culture and are communities of interest.

I am angry today, guys.

I do this work because I believe somebody has to keep calling it. Every single day. Even when the news cycle moves on.

A paid subscription to this Substack is $8 a month or $50 a year. That is what keeps me reporting. That is what keeps me writing when something breaks and nobody else is going to put the pieces in order. There is no PAC money behind this. No corporate sponsor. No dark donor. Just people who think this kind of work matters enough to put fifty bucks behind it.

If today’s story did anything for you, if you are even a little bit relieved that somewhere in Washington a subpoena still meant something today, that is the work. That is what this is.

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I’m asking. Sincerely. Thank you for thinking about it.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad