by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The top lawyer at the FBI was talking about a possible federal investigation with an associate of Donald Trump Jr.

According to a screenshot released by Rep. Jamie Raskin, the conversation appeared to be set to automatically delete its messages after one week.

I want you to sit with that for a second.

This was not a conversation about where to get lunch. Raskin says it concerned someone wanted by federal authorities on health care fraud and related charges.

And the man on the other end of the conversation, Drew Lynch, is an associate of the president’s son and a producer on his podcast.

The screenshot.

On Friday, Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, made public a series of letters sent to the FBI, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and the Bureau of Prisons.

He is asking those agencies to preserve government records, investigate whether official communications were improperly deleted, and recover any records that can still be recovered.

In his letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Raskin included a screenshot of what he identified as a Signal conversation between FBI General Counsel Samuel Ramer and Lynch.

Raskin says the conversation concerned a potential or ongoing investigation involving a person wanted on health care fraud and related charges. He says the screenshot appears to show that the conversation was configured to automatically delete messages after one week.

One week.

Here is what we do and don’t know.

The screenshot raises questions, but I want to be careful about what it actually proves.

We do not know from this screenshot alone whether the messages were preserved somewhere else. We do not know that anyone changed the outcome of an investigation. And the screenshot does not show Donald Trump Jr. participating in the conversation.

Those are important distinctions.

Raskin is alleging a broader problem involving the destruction or concealment of government records. That allegation needs to be investigated. It is not the same thing as a court finding that records were unlawfully destroyed.

But the screenshot is enough to ask why the FBI’s top lawyer was discussing a potential investigation with a Trump family associate in a chat that appeared to be set to disappear.

I would like an answer to that. I think you deserve one too.

Why the disappearing messages matter.

Signal is an encrypted messaging app. People use it for all kinds of legitimate reasons, including protecting private conversations.

Using Signal by itself is not proof that someone broke the law.

The issue is what happens when government officials use a messaging app to conduct official business that must be preserved as a federal record.

The National Archives says those records still have to be captured and maintained. It has warned that automatic deletion can violate recordkeeping requirements if officials do not identify and preserve records before they disappear.

There are ways to preserve messages even when an app has a deletion feature. That is one of the things investigators need to establish here.

What I keep coming back to is how difficult it becomes for the public, Congress, or a court to examine what happened if an official record is gone.

The administration’s response.

The Justice Department told The Associated Press that it follows the legal requirements for managing records involving its official functions and decisions.

A White House official also told CNN that the administration complies with federal record retention laws and regulations.

Raskin has asked the agencies to explain the steps they are taking and to certify their compliance by December 3.

That is a date I will be watching.

Why I’m asking here.

I spend a lot of time looking through documents like this because a headline only tells you so much. I want to know what the letter actually says, what the screenshot shows, and what we still cannot prove.

I’m also balancing this work with college, a job, helping run Centered America, and preparing to become a dad. I love doing this, and I want to keep making time for it.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it is staying free. But if my writing has meant something to you, would you consider making a small, optional contribution to support me personally?

$5, $10, $20, or whatever feels comfortable would mean a lot.

And please, there is absolutely no obligation. I know how many people are dealing with financial pressures of their own. Reading my work, sharing it, or leaving a comment helps me more than you might realize.

The quiet part.

I am tired of watching powerful people act as though the rules are for everyone else.

That does not mean we should declare every allegation proven. It means we should insist on getting the records and finding out what happened.

If an FBI lawyer is discussing a possible investigation with someone connected to the president’s family, the public should be able to trust that the proper records exist and that the conversation can be reviewed.

We should not have to hope the messages were saved.

If you think people should know about this, please restack or share this post. It helps this reporting reach people who may not have seen the documents.

Thank you for being in this room.

- Sharad

Sources: