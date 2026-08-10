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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
1d

1st ..Epstein ain't dead

2nd ...yep ,it wasn't until they knew they'd be caught that th we y then tried to cover the fact

3rd...Trump ,himself , had these banks freeze his acct ,close his accts and cut off accts. The amts of deposits on his accts to these banks prove he was no innocent bystander, and its time to put the receipts on the table ...before ...the BIG GUY...decides to either pull a mcCONnell move or another fake Epstein move. We have to get to the bottom of this ... with a clear understanding this is unacceptable behavior no matter how rich or powerful you are . We would be put behind bars ....the longer this goes the less chances anything will happen ...we cant let this be no big deal or the future of our children having normal childhoods will be a thing of the past. When the unacceptable becomes acceptable ...this is the loaded gun

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Pam Wade's avatar
Pam Wade
1d

You are doing a tremendous service presenting this information in a way that makes it easy to understand. It is good to know exactly what institutions were involved and helped in the corruption and continued abuse of far too many victims who were hidden in the shadows of not only our nation, but many other countries as well. Thank you so very much for all you do. I will continue to support your work and efforts to the best of my ability.

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