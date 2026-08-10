by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

More than 5,000 wire transfers worth $1.3 billion were reportedly flagged after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019.

After.

Not while he was still moving through the world as a powerful man with access to money, lawyers, private travel, and people who treated him like somebody worth protecting.

After he was arrested.

A Senate Democratic report examined JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America. NPR reported that the report accuses major banks of failing to report suspicious money transfers connected to Epstein until after his 2019 arrest.

The detailed figures come from a published summary of the report. It says JPMorgan filed seven suspicious activity reports covering $4.3 million between 2002 and 2016, then later flagged more than 5,000 wire transfers totaling $1.3 billion after Epstein’s arrest.

A financial system that recognizes risk only after an arrest is not protecting the public. It is documenting failure.

That is the line I cannot get past.

What the report says.

These are findings and allegations in a report produced by Senate Democrats. They are not criminal judgments against the banks. The research I have does not include full responses from the institutions or a Republican response to the report.

That limit matters. I am not going to tell you a Senate report has already proven every claim it makes in a court of law.

But it also does not make the numbers disappear.

The summary says Deutsche Bank became Epstein’s primary bank after JPMorgan ended its relationship with him. It says Deutsche Bank flagged $250 million in suspicious transfers only after Epstein’s arrest.

It also says compliance staff encountered repeated questions from Epstein attorney Darren Indyke about withdrawing cash without triggering government alerts.

Those are serious allegations. They need records. They need sworn answers. They need scrutiny that does not end when the cameras leave the hearing room.

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The money was never separate from the harm.

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender. The Senate report concerns financial activity that continued for years around a man associated with human trafficking, according to the published summary.

I want to be exact about what we can and cannot say.

The reporting does not prove that a particular suspicious activity report would have stopped Epstein. It does not establish that any single bank could have ended the abuse on its own. It does not let us declare every person at every institution personally guilty of a crime.

But financial systems are built to notice risk. They have compliance departments. They have rules. They file reports when activity appears suspicious because money trails can reveal crimes that powerful people work very hard to hide.

If the report is accurate, the alarm came far too late.

And when an alarm comes after the arrest, it may help reconstruct what happened. It may help investigators follow a trail. But it cannot protect the people who needed protection while the money was still moving.

The people who always get left out.

I keep thinking about Epstein survivors reading stories like this.

For years, they have had to watch the country focus on Epstein the monster, as if he appeared by himself. As if wealth, social status, professional gatekeepers, and institutions were only scenery around the story.

They were not scenery.

People do not maintain that kind of power alone. They need systems that let them keep moving. They need people who look away. They need institutions that treat warning signs as paperwork instead of a reason to stop and ask harder questions.

The survivors deserved institutions that took danger seriously before a famous arrest made it impossible to ignore.

Why I am asking here.

I write about Epstein because the story never belonged only to one dead man. It belongs to the people harmed by him. It belongs to the systems that failed to stop him. It belongs to everyone who had the power to ask questions and did not ask enough of them.

This report points toward one of those systems, the banks that moved money around a man who had already been convicted of sex offenses.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that banks are allowed to be enormous, sophisticated, and powerful because the public is supposed to believe they can recognize danger when they see it.

A report filed years after the fact does not erase the years before it.

If the Senate Democrats’ findings are accurate, JPMorgan flagged thousands of transfers only after Epstein’s 2019 arrest. That is not a small compliance mistake. It is a question about whether institutions with more resources than most cities can delay scrutiny until the damage is already public.

Congress should follow the records. Bank leadership and compliance officials should answer under oath. The public should be able to see as much of that process as the law allows.

Do not let this become another story where outrage ends at Epstein’s name. The question is who helped a man like that keep access to money and influence for so long.

Please restack this post. It is the most useful thing you can do because it helps the story reach people before it gets reduced to another ugly number on a screen.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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