by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday. An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The strain is called Bundibugyo. There is no vaccine for it. There is no approved treatment for it. The case fatality rate is 50 percent, maybe higher. As of Saturday, 246 suspected cases and 80 dead, mostly in a mining region called Ituri that borders Uganda and South Sudan. Two confirmed cases have already crossed into Uganda. One person has already died in Kampala, the capital, an international travel hub.

This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in Congo since 1976.

This is the first one caused by a virus that modern medicine has no defense against.

What’s worse is the timing.

Before I keep going, I want to ask you something. If you care about this kind of reporting, please hit subscribe.

The vaccine doesn’t exist.

Ervebo is the Ebola vaccine that saved lives in the 2018 outbreak. It works against Zaire. It does almost nothing against Bundibugyo. The monoclonal antibody treatments that kept people alive? Same thing. They only work against one strain. The one that’s not spreading right now.

There are experimental Bundibugyo vaccines. They’ve been tested on macaques. They’re not approved. They’re not in the field. They’re in a lab somewhere waiting for funding that’s not coming.

The DRC’s health minister said it plainly on Saturday. He said, “The Bundibugyo strain has no vaccine, no specific treatment. This strain has a very high lethality rate which can reach 50 per cent.”

Think about that. The person running health response in the outbreak zone just admitted in a press conference that they have no tools to stop it.

The US cut the people who would have caught this earlier.

This is the part that makes me angry.

In January 2025, Trump froze all US foreign aid. In March, his State Department canceled 83 percent of USAID programs. Just cut them. Gone. Over night.

USAID was funding the contact tracing teams in Congo. The surveillance systems that detect outbreaks before they become 246 cases. The lab technicians who do the testing. The border screening staff who catch sick people before they cross into Uganda. All of that. All of it was being funded by the US government.

Now it’s not.

A reporter named Celine Gounder wrote about this yesterday. She said the cuts have already “reduced staffing for contact tracing, screening at border crossings, and laboratory capacity in the region.” She quoted someone from Africa CDC saying the surveillance systems in Uganda were “visibly weakened” months ago when they were dealing with a different outbreak.

That was with some funding still in place.

Now there’s nothing.

The CDC is still there. The CDC has offices in both countries and they’re providing technical expertise. But the CDC doesn’t do contact tracing. It doesn’t run labs. It doesn’t screen people at borders. Those teams are gone. The funding is gone. The jobs are gone.

What happens if this gets bigger.

The WHO said it very carefully on Sunday. They said the outbreak “does not currently meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency” but warned that “countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread.”

Translation: It’s not a pandemic yet. It could be.

The outbreak started in late April. It wasn’t officially confirmed until May 15. By the time anyone knew it was happening, there were already 246 suspected cases. A Congolese man had already traveled to Uganda and died. Cases were in the capital, Kinshasa. The virus had already spread without anyone catching it.

That’s what happens when the surveillance system is broken.

The region has armed conflict. It has high population mobility. The affected area has close ties to Uganda and South Sudan. Mining towns where people move in and out constantly. The Strait of Hormuz is tighter every week, which means the US is stretched thin in the Middle East. The government is distracted. The infrastructure is gone.

Imagine this virus getting into a city. Imagine it spreading to Rwanda or Burundi. Imagine it getting on a flight from Kinshasa or Kampala to Europe or the US.

I don’t know if that happens. Neither does anyone else right now. But I know the system that’s supposed to catch it before it gets there isn’t working.

What actually breaks my heart about this.

I’m 19 years old. I grew up watching the country fail at things that matter. I watched COVID. I know what it looks like when the people in charge don’t take something seriously until it’s too late.

This is what it looks like.

A virus with 50 percent mortality showing up in a region the US just stopped funding because we had a change in administration. Health workers in Congo and Uganda working with no outside support. A surveillance system that can’t catch cases. A border that can’t screen. A government in Washington that’s focused on other things.

Celine Gounder wrote something that sits with me. She said, “The next few weeks will determine whether this becomes a contained regional outbreak or something much larger.”

We are in those weeks right now. And we are not ready.

Why I’m asking for something specific here.

I run a nonprofit called Centered America. This is my personal Substack page, where I write about the things that matter to me with real emotion, not just regular reporting.

Ebola isn’t a headline. It’s a disease that kills half the people it infects. It’s spreading in a place where the US just dismantled the infrastructure that stops it from spreading further. It’s the kind of story that nobody covers until it’s too late, and then everyone covers it at once, and by then it’s already in three countries..

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The quiet part.

Here’s what sits with me the most.

The US government spent the last twenty years building disease surveillance capacity in Africa. Two decades of work. Training epidemiologists. Setting up labs. Creating early warning systems. USAID was the backbone of all of it. And in four months, a new administration decided it cost too much and cut it.

Now an outbreak that should have been caught in late April wasn’t confirmed until May 15. A region with armed conflict, porous borders, and constant movement is facing a virus with no vaccine. And the contact tracing teams, the lab technicians, the border screeners who would normally respond to something like this are gone.

The virus doesn’t care about the budget cuts. The virus doesn’t know we changed administrations. It just spreads.

And the people in Congo and Uganda who are trying to stop it are doing it with less help than they had a year ago.

I want you to restack this. I’m serious. If you think someone needs to be tracking this, if you think this matters, the single most useful thing you can do right now is restack this post. Forward it to people who care. Tag someone who works in public health. Tell them Sharad’s been reading about this and it’s not okay. Restacks are how this reaches people who need to see it. That’s the work.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad