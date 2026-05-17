Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
2h

So with that said, I hope everyone here is stocked up and ready. 🤞🏽that it is captured and contained but I no longer trust this world.

The good news? When all is said and done, we will still have each other and that warms my heart.

Reply
Share
Jaclyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Brit's avatar
Jaclyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Brit
2h

I knew as soon as I saw the word ‘Ebola’ in the title, that we’re fckd. I remembered trump cut that programme last year cuz only black people get it <— his words not mine 😡

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture