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Climbingivy's avatar
Climbingivy
12h

Thank you Sharad.

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1 reply by Sharad Swaney
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elliottobermanprofile
12h

Putin is directing and giving help to Iran and Trump is selectively not pushing back and is supporting Russia and Putin, a very sick arrangement, Trump is a traitor n chief, 25th him!

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