by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Today has not really been the Easter Sunday that many of us wanted to have.

Trump’s morning message really shook the world. The fact that a U.S. President can say something so absolutely unhinged and get away with it is absolutely absurd.

Not only that but Trump told ABC News that he is going to “blow up the whole country” of Iran if no deal is reached.

Our President is openly threatening to commit war crimes. What is going on? It’s so frustrating and I know many of you feel the same.

But I want to talk about the stuff that isn’t getting enough attention today. Because while everyone was processing the F-bomb heard around the world, a lot of other things happened. And some of them are just as important.

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The diplomacy is dead.

This is the part that actually scares me the most.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Iran has rejected every single U.S. demand. All of them. They refused to meet American officials in Islamabad. They called Washington’s 15-point peace plan “extremely maximalist and unreasonable.” They rejected a separate proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire. They won’t even sit down at a table.

Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt have been trying to mediate. Pakistan led the effort. It collapsed. Turkey and Egypt are now scrambling to find a new venue, maybe Doha, maybe Istanbul, but there’s nothing scheduled and no indication Iran is willing to show up anywhere.

Iran’s conditions for ending the war include reparations for damage, a complete halt to targeted killings, guarantees against future attacks, and full recognition of their sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. Those are not conditions the United States is going to accept. And the conditions the United States offered are ones Iran has already publicly refused.

So there is no deal. There is no path to a deal. There is no meeting. There is no framework. There is nothing.

And Tuesday is in two days.

Trump set the deadline himself. 8:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday. After that, he says it’s power plants and bridges. He told the Wall Street Journal that if Iran doesn’t comply, “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

He is not bluffing and nobody is talking. That is where we are.

He won’t answer the question.

Rachel Scott from ABC News asked Trump directly whether targeting civilian infrastructure was on the table. His answer was seven words. “I don’t want to talk about that.”

That is the president of the United States refusing to say whether or not he will target civilians. On Easter. During a live interview. While threatening to destroy a country of 88 million people.

Under international humanitarian law, deliberately targeting civilian power grids and bridges is a war crime. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has already warned that Iranian civilians would lose heat, electricity, water, and the ability to flee if these strikes happen. Trump knows this. He just doesn’t want to talk about it.

He also said ground troops aren’t necessary right now. But he won’t rule them out. “I don’t think it’s necessary, but I don’t rule anything out,” he told ABC. And sources told ABC News that Trump was recently briefed on ground troop options that included the potential seizure of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and Kharg Island.

We are not winding down. We are gearing up.

NATO is a “one way street.”

Trump has been hammering NATO for weeks, but today it got sharper. He wrote on Truth Social that the alliance is a “one way street” and that the U.S. no longer needs or desires their assistance. He called them “cowards” for refusing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He told the Telegraph he was considering pulling out entirely and called NATO a “paper tiger.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Al Jazeera that the administration would “have to reexamine the value of NATO.” That’s the Secretary of State. Not some talking head. The top diplomat in the country is openly questioning the most successful military alliance of the last 80 years because European nations won’t join a war they didn’t start and didn’t want.

And here’s the part that gets me. NATO’s mutual defense clause doesn’t even apply here. This war is happening outside NATO territory. Trump is angry at an alliance for not joining a conflict they have no obligation to join and that he launched without consulting them or Congress.

The Pope said what the President wouldn’t.

While Trump was posting about hell and dropping expletives, Pope Leo XIV stood on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and gave his first Easter Urbi et Orbi message.

He said, “Let those who have weapons lay them down. Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace. Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue.”

He warned that the world is growing “accustomed to violence” and becoming “indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people.” He didn’t name the United States. He didn’t name Iran. He didn’t have to.

He announced a special prayer vigil for peace at St. Peter’s Basilica on April 11. Fifty thousand people were in the square to hear him.

The contrast is painful. One man used Easter to call for peace. The other used it to threaten to bomb bridges.

The mail-in voting fight is here.

This one flew under the radar because of the war, but it matters.

Trump signed an executive order on March 31 to restrict mail-in voting. The order directs the Department of Homeland Security to build a federal database of eligible voters and instructs the U.S. Postal Service to only send ballots to people on approved lists. It authorizes the attorney general to investigate and potentially prosecute state election officials who send ballots to ineligible voters.

Today on ABC’s “This Week,” two Republican election officials said the order will be overturned. Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt and former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer both said lawsuits will succeed. Schmidt said confusion is “never a positive thing unless you are seeking to sow distrust in the outcome of an election.”

Over 20 states filed a lawsuit Friday to block the order. Election law experts have called it unconstitutional. David Becker, a nonpartisan election expert, said, “He might as well sign an EO banning gravity.”

Trump’s own previous election executive order was blocked by multiple courts. This one will almost certainly meet the same fate. But the damage isn’t in the order itself. It’s in the doubt it creates. It’s in the voter who hears about it on the news and wonders if their ballot will count.

That’s the point. That’s always been the point.

Gallego is looking at 2028.

Senator Ruben Gallego told NBC News he’s considering a 2028 presidential run. He said any Democrat who wins the White House in 2028 will need to get the Latino vote back to at least 62 percent. Democrats only carried Latinos 51-46 in 2024. That margin is a disaster.

Gallego is 46 years old. He won Arizona in 2024 while Trump carried the state. He grew up in poverty in Chicago. He’s a Marine combat veteran. He told a crowd in Chicago this week, “If you want this country to do better and be best, and you want to be the best in the world, then you need to invest in Latinos.”

I’m watching this one closely. The Democratic Party needs people who actually know how to talk to working-class voters. Gallego might be one of them.

The story that broke my heart today.

A 31-year-old Texas mother named Kaitlyn Rose Laura was arrested and charged with medical child abuse after investigators say she spent years faking her 3-year-old son’s illnesses to get unnecessary surgeries and treatments. She told doctors her son couldn’t eat. She kept him in a wheelchair. She confined him to a tent-like bed he couldn’t open from the inside. At one point, he was on 17 different medications and eating fewer than 1,000 calories a day.

When investigators separated Laura from the child, he was eating pancakes and sausages. Walking around. No wheelchair needed. No feeding tube needed. None of it.

The Tarrant County Sheriff called it “horrific.” Investigators found at least three GoFundMe pages she created to raise money for fake medical expenses. There’s now a separate investigation into possible Medicaid fraud.

The boy is in foster care. He’s healthy. He’s being weaned off every psychiatric medication she put him on.

I know this story has nothing to do with the war. But it matters. Because at the core of everything I write about, the war, the politics, the executive orders, it all comes back to the same thing. People who are supposed to protect others using that power to hurt them instead. A mother. A president. The pattern is the same. The scale is different.

The quiet part.

I’ll be honest with you. I don’t know what to do with days like today.

I woke up on Easter morning and the first thing I saw was the president threatening to bomb civilian infrastructure using language I wouldn’t say in front of my mother. I spent the rest of the day reading about collapsed peace talks, NATO fractures, and a little boy in Texas who was put through surgeries he never needed.

Pope Leo said the world is becoming indifferent. He’s right. And fighting that indifference is exhausting. It’s exhausting to care this much every single day. But the alternative is worse.

Tuesday is coming. The deadline is real. The diplomacy is dead. And the man with the button is posting about hell on Easter morning.

I don’t know what happens next. But I know that someone needs to be writing it down.

I’m 19 years old. I run Centered America, where I publish sourced, verified breaking news roundups every single day. This is my personal Substack, where I write about what it all means.

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Thank you for being in this room. Even on days like this.

-- Sharad