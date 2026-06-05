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MUSA💙💙💙USAM's avatar
MUSA💙💙💙USAM
5h

I hope you share your research with news media, not like they would do anything, cause they are all stooges, working for the same fascists. Have the 6100 been moved out of the Death List and back into the land of the living-I hope they sue MuskmElon, his minions and the psychotic narcissist, after he’s impeached…

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
5h

Which ultimately begs the question, what is still hidden because no one has spoken up yet?

Thanks Sharad.

Let's keep letting those public servants know their time of speaking out is running out. They need to move fast to get on the right side of history.

We protect whistleblowers if they let us. ✌🏽🇺🇸💙🏳️‍🌈

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