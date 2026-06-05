by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

There is a database the government uses to record when an American dies. It is called the Death Master File. Banks check it. Employers check it. The day your name lands in it, you stop existing on paper, and your wages, your bank account, and your benefits all go dark.

A whistleblower came forward this week and said the Trump administration wanted to put 2.7 million living people into it on purpose.

Jeremiah Schofield spent about 25 years at the Social Security Administration and helped run its IT modernization before leaving in October. The Washington Post reported on a 49-page disclosure he filed with the Senate, to Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal, and I have read the summary three times now and still cannot fully hold it in my head.

He says officials from Elon Musk’s DOGE wanted to take 2.7 million living people, some of them U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, and falsely mark them as dead. Not as a clerical error. As a strategy to erase them from the financial system so their lives would quietly fall apart.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. The next part is the part I actually need you to read.

“Killing people off.”

Schofield says he sat on a call where a DOGE official, working with the Department of Homeland Security, laid out the goal. He has described it as one of the most disappointing calls of his entire 25-year career. The plan, by his account, was to make immigrants so miserable they would either self-deport or walk into a Social Security office for help, where they could be arrested.

According to the disclosure reviewed by the Post, when someone asked why DHS wanted 2.7 million people marked dead, the answer was that it was part of the deportation effort, regardless of whether any of them were suspected of anything at all.

Not criminals, not terrorists. People, by the million.

They already ran a smaller version.

This is the part that I keep getting stuck on, because it is not hypothetical. Last year the agency moved roughly 6,100 immigrants into the Death Master File. Real people. Some of them later showed up at field offices trying to prove they were still alive, because the government had told the world they were not.

The 2.7 million plan was that same idea scaled up more than four hundred times.

The word games.

Schofield says agency lawyers warned the plan could be illegal. Instead of dropping it, someone in charge reportedly tried to solve the problem with vocabulary, deciding to stop calling it the “death” file and start calling people “ineligible,” on the logic that “death is a state of ineligibility.”

I want to be careful and tell you what is contested. The Social Security Administration denies the central claim and says it “did not add a list of 2.7 million names to the Death Master File.” Schofield says the full plan was never carried out. The 6,100 were. I am not going to bury the denial. I am telling you it exists, and that both things are sitting in the same reporting.

What this is, actually.

I am 19. Some of the years before this were hard at home in a way I don’t write about much, and one thing I learned early is that the cruelest thing you can do to a person who is barely holding on is take away the proof that they are real. A paycheck. A bank account. A name the system still recognizes.

That is what this plan was. A way to make millions of people vanish without a single raid, just a quiet entry in a file and then a life that stops working. Richard Blumenthal said, “cruelty is the point.” I usually flinch when a politician reaches for a line like that. This time I think he was just reading the document out loud.

Here is where I ask, and I’m putting it right here on purpose.

This story is only public because one person refused to look away. Lawyers raised concerns, he refused to run the plan, he waited months watching other federal workers get pushed out, and then he filed 49 pages because staying silent felt worse than the risk.

That is the whole job here too. Somebody has to write it down, put the quotes in order, link the filing, and make sure you see it before the next thing buries it, and I do that on my own. I run a nonprofit, Centered America, and I write this publication myself. There is no PAC behind it. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. If you can carry it, today is a good day to start.

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The quiet part.

Here is what actually scares me, and it is not the 2.7 million number, as insane as that number is.

It is that the system did not catch this. A person did. One man near the end of a 25-year career who could have kept his head down and collected his pension. If he says nothing, you never hear about it, because the database does the work in silence. That is the entire design. The cruelty and the quiet are the same feature.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.