by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A reader wrote to me today. She said she has wondered, ever since November, whether Donald Trump really won. She trusts the people working the polls in her county. She does not trust what happens to those ballots after they leave the building. She asked, with a kind of tired honesty, how we are supposed to trust our own elections anymore.

I want to answer her seriously. I owe her that, and I owe you that, because I write a lot of news and not enough of the slow, hard kind of writing where I sit with a real question and try to give a real answer.

Before I do, I want to ask you for something now, at the top, before you read another word. If you trust this Substack to give you the honest version when the answer is complicated, become a paid subscriber today. $8 a month. $50 a year. That is the entire economic engine behind everything in this room. I am asking up front this time because the post that follows is exactly the kind of writing that does not get done if nobody pays for it.

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Now the answer.

What independent groups actually found

Two nonpartisan organizations, the Election Truth Alliance and SMART Elections, ran statistical analyses of the 2024 results in swing states. They found something they called a “drop-off” anomaly. In several counties, the gap between Trump’s vote total and the Republican Senate candidate’s total was unusually large. In Clark County, Nevada, that gap was 10.5 percent. The historical average is closer to 4. They found similar patterns in Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina. The Election Truth Alliance has since filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania asking for hand counts of paper ballots in three counties.

A University of Michigan professor named Walter Mebane, who is internationally recognized for election forensics work in Venezuela, Turkey, and Kenya, ran his own model on Pennsylvania. He concluded it was possible the state’s results were affected by what he called “malevolent distortions” of voter intent.

That is the honest version of the thing you have been hearing. It is real. The analyses exist. They were done by serious people. Newsweek wrote about it. The professor’s paper exists.

Here is the other part of the honest version. Statistical anomalies are not proof. Drop-off votes can have boring explanations. Pro-Palestinian voters who refused to vote for either presidential candidate. New Republican voters who only showed up for Trump. Bias against Harris that did not extend to the down-ballot Democrats. No court has overturned any state’s 2024 results. No certified audit has confirmed manipulation. The Election Truth Alliance itself says the findings are not proof, only reason to demand hand counts of paper records. They are asking for a check, not declaring a winner.

I am not going to tell you Trump did not really win. I do not know that. Nobody who is being honest knows that. What I will tell you is that asking the question is not crazy. Independent forensic analysts saw something they could not explain. Demanding a hand audit of paper ballots is not a conspiracy. It is what every other functioning democracy does when something looks off.

I do want to add, though, that in 2020 there was similar and extreme speculation about whether Biden really won, and that mindset helped fuel January 6th. We cannot let ourselves become conspiracy theorists, even when there are real questions worth asking. We have to hold onto faith and hope in our systems while fighting to fix them, without becoming the same as the MAGA cult.

I know it’s hard to believe that so many people could vote for Donald Trump. All of us want there to be some other explanation, because the alternative means accepting that a lot of people in this country are living inside a kind of propaganda bubble. And that’s a harder thing to sit with, because it feels like it leaves less room for hope.

The real threat is happening with midterm elections

The thing to be afraid of is not what happened in November 2024. It is what is happening to the next election while you read this.

Since May 2025, the Department of Justice has demanded full, unredacted voter rolls from at least 44 states and Washington D.C. Not the public versions. The complete files. Driver’s license numbers. Partial Social Security numbers. Dates of birth. The kind of data that gets people stalked, doxxed, or wrongly purged.

Most states refused. So the Trump DOJ sued them. As of last month, the federal government has sued 30 states and D.C. for the sensitive personal information of their own voters. Federal judges in California, Michigan, Oregon, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have already thrown those lawsuits out. The judge in the California case wrote that the DOJ’s campaign “paints an alarming picture regarding the centralization of Americans’ information within the Executive Branch, without approval from Congress or Americans themselves.”

Twelve states gave in. Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. Some of them signed a confidential memorandum of understanding agreeing that the DOJ can run their voter data through its own analysis and order the state to remove flagged voters within 45 days. Forty-five days. The federal law that governs voter purges requires states to wait two full federal election cycles before removing someone, and forbids systematic purges in the 90 days before a federal election. The DOJ is asking states to ignore the law that protects you from being removed.

In March, a top DOJ official confirmed in court that the agency plans to run the voter rolls through a Department of Homeland Security database called SAVE. It was never built for this. More than 33 million voters have already been screened. Naturalized citizens and Americans born before 1978 are being flagged at high rates because the database was not designed to verify them.

Then in January, the FBI raided the Fulton County election office in Georgia. They took roughly 700 boxes of physical 2020 ballots, tabulator tapes, and voter rolls and trucked them to FBI facilities in Virginia. The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was photographed standing outside the facility supervising. She has no domestic law enforcement authority. The president had her on the phone with the agents on the ground. Critics called it a soft coup. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the Trump administration was “looking for any excuse to take control.”

CNN reported yesterday that the criminal investigation that justified the raid had been opened only 23 days before agents showed up. Fulton County’s lawyers say the criminal probe was a pretext, an excuse to grab records the administration could not get through the civil suits the courts kept dismissing. The affidavit cited debunked 2020 claims and was referred by Kurt Olsen, the same Trump ally who tried to overturn the election the first time.

The federal government is building a national voter database without congressional approval, suing states for refusing to participate, raiding election offices for old ballots, and running voter information through a database designed for immigration enforcement. The president has called for nationalizing elections. He has said publicly he wants to ban mail-in voting and voting machines.

You do not need to prove fraud in 2024 to be terrified about 2026. You only need to read the news.

What we can actually do

The states are still fighting. The ACLU and Brennan Center are in court in 25 states blocking the DOJ. Five federal judges have already thrown out the suits. Common Cause filed a new lawsuit in April to block the national database entirely. Republican secretaries of state in Utah and Georgia have publicly broken with the White House and refused to comply. The system is bending but it has not broken.

What we can do is the boring thing. Demand hand audits of paper ballots in your state. Support the secretary of state, Republican or Democrat, who refuses to hand over your data. Pay attention to your county election board meetings. Vote in primaries. Volunteer to be a poll worker. The thing that holds elections together is not a federal agency. It is people in folding chairs in a church basement who count ballots until 4 a.m. and refuse to lie about what they saw.

That is who we have left. That is who Cathy Darling Allen was in Shasta County, retiring with heart failure after twenty years because the death threats were too much. That is who Joe Gloria was in Clark County, with the police checking his house every hour. That is who left the job. Fifty-three chief local election officials in eleven Western states quit in 2025. That is the system being hollowed out. And it is being hollowed out on purpose.

The quiet part

I want to come back to the question, because I do not want to leave it abstract.

Did Trump really win in 2024? I do not know. The result has not been overturned and probably will not be. The anomalies are real and the proof of fraud is not. Both of those things are true at the same time, and a country that could hold both of them in its hands at once would be a country that could fix this.

Instead what we have is a federal government that responded to questions about its election by trying to seize control of every other one. The people in power are not behaving like people who won fair and clean. They are behaving like people who do not want the next one to be either.

Thank you for asking. Thank you for reading something hard. Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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Sources:

On the independent statistical analyses of 2024:

On the DOJ voter roll demands and lawsuits:

On the Fulton County FBI raid:

On state-level resistance and election official turnover: