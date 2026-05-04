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Nancy Burgland's avatar
Nancy Burgland
1h

Thank you for your excellent journalism. You are going places with your knowledge and your expertise✌🏼✊🏼💙

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krayneum's avatar
krayneum
5mEdited

"Twelve states gave in. Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming."

I doubt these states "gave in." They're all ruby red states that more likely handed over their voter rolls enthusiastically.

I'll add that if we want to entertain the possibility that Trump didn't actually win the 2024 election, we need to remember the important principle that MAGA 2020 election conspiracists forgot: "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."

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