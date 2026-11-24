by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

On November 2025 at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas. Oksana, a mother detained there with her husband, Nikita, and their three children, told NBC News that the kids had been told to gather in the gym. The families thought they were there for a holiday celebration.

When a parent finally asked when it would begin, Oksana said, staff explained that the food was for employees. The children watched as it was packed away.

NBC asked the Department of Homeland Security about that afternoon. The department said dietitians evaluate the meals served at Dilley. It never answered the question I’d still like someone to answer a year later. Why were those kids called into the gym?

A year later, another mother is talking about food.

Oksana and Nikita’s family got out in February after more than four months in custody. I’m writing about them this Thanksgiving because on November 20, a different mother’s account of trying to feed her child at Dilley landed in federal court.

Karen Ortiz Castellanos said her seven-year-old daughter barely ate there. One thing she would eat was cornflakes. When Karen asked for more, she said staff told her the cereal was only available on certain days. So she kept some from the cafeteria in her room. According to her declaration, staff found it during an inspection and threw it out.

“I only took them to be able to feed my daughter,” she wrote.

I’m getting ready to become a dad. I read that sentence twice. Here’s a mom who figured out the one thing her kid would eat, found some, and saved it for later. That’s such an ordinary thing to do for a child. Having to explain it to a federal judge is what breaks my heart.

Why I’m asking.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. If you value having someone go back to the original interview and read the court filing before putting a story in your inbox, an optional $5 helps me personally make time for this work alongside school and my job. You can send $5 on Venmo or buy me a coffee. If money’s tight this week, please keep it.

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The quiet part.

At my Thanksgiving table, if a kid asked when dinner was starting, I’d probably hand them a roll to hold them over. I imagine a lot of you would do the same. What makes me angry about Dilley is how little it would have taken for those children to come away with a different memory of us.

If you restack this, I hope you’ll leave Karen’s sentence in it. She deserves to be heard in her own words.

Thank you for being in this room.

Sharad

Sources