by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

House Democrats chose Hakeem Jeffries as their nominee for speaker today.

The vote was 251 to 11. He ran without an opponent, and the full House will vote on the speakership when the new Congress begins in January.

I know a lot of people will see that number and tell us it’s time to move on. The party made its choice. Get behind the leader. Stop complaining.

But I’m tired.

I’m tired of watching Democrats ask people to fight for change and then act surprised when those same people expect the party itself to change.

And I keep thinking about what one newly elected Democrat says happened when he asked questions.

“A living hell.”

Don Leonard is an incoming congressman from Ohio. He flipped a Republican-held seat in a district Donald Trump won in 2024.

Before agreeing to support Jeffries for speaker, Leonard said he wanted commitments on issues that matter to his constituents, including getting money out of politics and changing U.S. policy on the war in Iran and military support for Israel.

Last week, Leonard said he met with senior House Democrats who warned that withholding his support would mean “making my life a living hell” in Washington and losing his next election.

Leonard has not publicly named the people he says made those threats. Jeffries’ office did not respond to WOSU’s request for comment, and I have not seen independent confirmation of the private conversation.

I want to be clear about that because it matters. Leonard is describing what he says happened. We do not know who said it, and we do not have evidence that Jeffries personally made the threat.

But if a newly elected member is being told to fall in line before he can even ask for commitments to his voters, we should all want to know who said it and why.

Seven Democrats said no.

Today’s vote was overwhelming. I’m not going to pretend it was close.

But seven incoming progressive Democrats publicly said they voted against Jeffries in the caucus: Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick Haynes, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez.

They said they had been talking with Jeffries about their priorities and that those conversations were still ongoing. They want their party’s direction to reflect what their constituents are asking for.

They did not win this vote. They still spoke up.

Other progressive Democrats supported Jeffries, and nobody ran against him. I’m not going to claim the entire progressive wing agrees on what should happen next. It doesn’t.

I just wish more Democrats had been willing to make this a real contest about the future of the party.

The money matters.

Jeffries is a powerful fundraiser for House Democrats. Federal Election Commission records show that his campaign committee contributed $3.395 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2025.

Think about the influence that comes with being able to help fund the campaigns of the people who will later vote on your leadership.

Fundraising is part of how elections work right now. I understand that candidates need resources to reach voters and win. I also understand why members would value a leader who helps them keep their seats.

But I hate that this is the system we have accepted.

I don’t know what was in the mind of each of the 251 Democrats who voted for Jeffries. Some may believe he is the best person for the job. Some may believe he can hold a divided caucus together. I can’t tell you that they all voted for him because of money or fear.

What I can tell you is what I believe: When raising money becomes a qualification for power, the people with the most money get too much say in who leads us.

I want that to change. I want public officials spending less time worrying about donors and more time worrying about the people who cannot afford a doctor, a home or another two years of being told to wait.

Accountability is part of the job.

I want to be fair to Jeffries. He has said Democrats will pursue accountability for wrongdoing and corruption. He has also spoken about bringing down costs and making life more affordable.

Those are promises I want to see kept.

But I have struggled with the way some Democratic leaders talk about accountability as though demanding it is a distraction from helping people. To me, the two belong together. If powerful people can abuse their positions and walk away without consequences, ordinary people pay for it.

Investigations should follow evidence. People should have due process. And when the facts warrant action, Congress should use the powers it has.

That is what I want from a Democratic majority. Not a performance for the cameras followed by excuses about why nothing can be done.

Why I’m asking here.

I wanted to write about the people who voted no today because it would be easy for a 251 to 11 vote to become a one-day headline and disappear. I want to keep paying attention to what those members ask for and whether party leadership listens.

Sharad’s Room is free, and it’s staying free. I write here while also working, attending college, helping run Centered America and preparing for fatherhood.

If my writing has meant something to you and you’re in a position to help, would you consider an optional personal contribution of $5, $10 or whatever feels comfortable?

These contributions go to me personally, not to Centered America, and they are not tax-deductible charitable donations.

Please don’t give if it would put pressure on you. Reading, sharing and talking with me in the comments mean a great deal too.

The quiet part.

I am 20 years old, and I have spent a lot of my life watching people work themselves to exhaustion while politicians tell them change is coming.

I don’t expect one election to fix everything. I do expect the people we elect to understand that their jobs belong to the public.

I want new progressive leaders who are willing to challenge powerful donors, defend working families and say what they mean even when party leadership would rather they stay quiet.

Jeffries may become speaker in January. If he does, I hope he proves my concerns wrong. I will be watching what he and the new majority actually do.

Until then, I’m not going to stop asking for better.

If this spoke to you, please restack it so it reaches more people who are having the same conversation.

Thank you for being in this room.

- Sharad

A note for the room: I use research and editing tools, including AI, to help with my work. I care deeply about getting the facts right and being open with you about how this writing comes together.

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