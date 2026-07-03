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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
9h

Air pollution and heat, a potent combination Fireworks not Good!

Exposure to particulate air pollution, known as PM 2.5, is associated with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in older adults, they wrote. It can also affect brain development in young people, increasing the risk of anxiety and depression. The report cited an estimate that one in four dementia deaths is attributable to air pollution. Dr. Ikiz said that heat might make the blood-brain barrier more permeable, allowing more pollutants into the brain. The effect is most pronounced in children and older adults.

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Sue's avatar
Sue
9h

So it looks like a no show for the fireworks too……..

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