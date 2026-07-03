by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The federal government has quietly told its own staff that people should wear N95 masks at Trump’s Fourth of July celebration.

Not activists. Not the media. The National Park Service, the agency running the event, wrote in an internal document that people should “wear an n95 mask when outdoors” and “remain indoors as much as possible during and after the show.” That guidance exists because the agency ran the numbers on the biggest fireworks display in history and did not like what came back. The public was never told. We only know because The Washington Post obtained the internal documents this week.

I want to walk you through what the government knows about Saturday night, because millions of people are about to stand under it.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. Stories like this one get buried under the party, and I need readers in this room to keep pulling them out.

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The documents.

The show is billed by the Trump administration as the largest pyrotechnic display in history, some 850,000 fireworks in a roughly 40-minute show. For scale, a typical July 4 show in D.C. includes about 20,000 fireworks. This is more than forty times that, launched from 10 sites around D.C., including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, West Potomac Park, and eight Potomac River barges.

Fireworks produce fine particulate matter called PM2.5, particles small enough to penetrate deep into the heart and lungs, causing irritation and in some cases asthma attacks. The Park Service’s own modeling says the most likely scenario puts 600 to 1,200 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter in the Mall area, and a worst-case scenario over 2,000. The documents predict hazardous pollution around the Mall and “very unhealthy” conditions in central D.C., tell people in downtown D.C., Arlington, and Capitol Hill to “expect irritation symptoms,” and project the pollution will stay elevated for three to six hours after the show.

George Thurston, a professor of medicine at NYU, put it simply to the Post: “People should use the precautionary principle, which is to minimize exposures. An N95 mask would be a good idea.”

The Interior Department and the Park Service did not respond to questions about the documents.

Why I am asking you here, early.

I am putting the ask in the middle of the reporting this time because this post is the reporting. Somebody has to read the internal modeling, find the real numbers, and put them in front of you before Saturday night, not after. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If you want someone reading the documents the government writes for itself, this is how it happens.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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The neighborhoods.

Here is the part I can’t stop thinking about. The launch sites sit not far from areas such as Southeast Washington, neighborhoods with large Black and lower-income populations where asthma and heart disease are already more common. The Park Service produced a separate internal document about the demographics of the area, and its instruction to staff was to “not treat race, ethnicity, income, disability, age, or language as risks by themselves.”

Read that again. The agency looked at who lives downwind, and the guidance it wrote was about how to describe them.

The heat.

All of this lands inside a dangerous heat wave. D.C. is expected to hit the low 100s with a heat index above 110, and the National Weather Service warns there will be limited overnight relief. Roughly 77 million Americans face extreme heat on Saturday.

Trump’s response, in his own words: “On July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything.” Because of that speech, the fireworks, typically scheduled for 9 p.m., are now expected to start at 10:30 or even 11 p.m. So the plan is to keep a crowd outside in 107-degree heat for hours longer than usual, then fill the air above them with the smoke of 850,000 fireworks.

What this is, actually.

I keep picturing the families on the Mall on Saturday. Parents with kids on their shoulders. Older people who came down for the 250th because it only happens once. Somebody’s grandmother with asthma who has no idea that the agency running the show privately wrote that she should be indoors with a mask on. None of them got the memo. The staff did.

That is the thing that gets me. This is not a story about fireworks being bad. Fireworks make smoke, everyone knows that. This is a story about a government that did the math, saw the word hazardous in its own modeling, warned itself, and then invited the whole country to come stand in it.

The quiet part.

The warning was never for you. The modeling, the mask guidance, the three-to-six-hour pollution window, all of it lived in internal documents while the press secretary called the show a “must-see event.” If one reporter hadn’t gotten those documents, the first time most people learned about any of this would have been Saturday night, coughing on the walk back to the Metro.

A government that knows something is dangerous and tells only itself has made a decision about what you are worth. That decision is on paper now. It just wasn’t supposed to reach you.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. There are two days until people stand under this show, and a restack is the only thing that puts this warning in front of someone who might actually be on the Mall on Saturday. It costs you nothing and right now it might genuinely matter.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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