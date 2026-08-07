by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Cori Bush tried to come back to Congress tonight.

Wesley Bell stopped her again.

Bell won the Democratic House primary in the St. Louis area, defeating the former congresswoman he unseated two years ago, according to The Guardian.

This was not a normal election night. This was a rematch.

Bush was once the incumbent. Bell beat her in a primary. Then Bush came back and asked the same voters to send her to Washington again.

They said no.

I think it matters to say that plainly. Not because it ends the argument around her. It does not. But because a lot of people are going to try to turn this result into a simple story before the night is over.

It is not simple.

The issue that sat over everything.

The Guardian reported that Israel and Palestine dominated this campaign.

Bush, a democratic socialist, opposes aid to Israel and has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Those positions were central to the contrast between her and Bell.

That is not an abstract disagreement. It is about war, American money, Palestinian lives, Israeli lives, and what a member of Congress owes people when the United States is involved in violence overseas.

People can disagree with Bush. People can disagree with Bell. But nobody should pretend this was an ordinary argument over campaign messaging.

It was a fight over what kind of Democratic Party voters want, and what kind of foreign policy they are willing to accept from the people who represent them.

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The money was real too.

Bell’s first victory over Bush was aided by millions of dollars in spending from pro-Israel groups, The Guardian reported.

That does not mean voters had no agency. They did. Bell won the election. Saying otherwise would erase the people in St. Louis who made a choice.

But it also does not mean the money was irrelevant.

Outside spending changes the conditions of a race. It changes who gets airtime. It changes how many attacks a voter sees before they ever meet a candidate or hear them explain themselves. It can turn a local race into a national battleground with national money behind it.

That is worth saying because democracy is not only about who wins. It is also about whether people can see who is trying to shape the choice in front of them.

Bush’s loss is not a deletion.

Some people will celebrate this result because they hated Cori Bush. Some will mourn it because they saw her as one of the few people in Congress willing to say what they believed about Gaza.

Both reactions are real. Neither is the whole story.

The Guardian wrote that Bell’s victory blunts momentum pro-Palestinian candidates had shown in recent elections. That is not the same thing as ending the movement. It is not the same thing as making the questions go away.

The war is still there. The suffering is still there. The argument inside the Democratic Party is still there.

A primary cannot vote that away.

What this does to me.

I am 20 years old, and I am tired of watching people act like politics only matters when it is clean enough to fit in a graphic.

A candidate loses, and people rush to make it a verdict on every person who believed in them. A candidate wins, and people rush to make it proof that every criticism is dead.

That is not how people work. That is not how grief works either.

Cori Bush lost. That matters. Wesley Bell won. That matters too.

But the voters who care about Gaza are still here. The voters worried about outside money are still here. The people who wanted Bush back are still here. They wake up tomorrow with the same questions they had yesterday.

Why I am asking.

This story will probably become a weapon by morning. One side will use it to say that the left has been defeated. Another will use it to say that money bought everything. Neither version gives voters much credit, and neither version tells you enough.

I do this work because I want to make space for the facts that do not fit cleanly into either team’s victory speech.

Bell is now the Democratic nominee. Bush’s comeback bid is over. The campaign centered on Israel and Palestine. Millions in outside pro-Israel spending were part of the context of Bell’s earlier win. Those things can all be true at once.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that people are going to demand that the people who supported Cori Bush disappear now that she lost.

They should not.

Democracy is not only for the people who get the most votes. It is also for the people who organize after a loss, make their case again, and refuse to let a hard question become unspeakable because it was inconvenient for the winning coalition.

Wesley Bell won this race. He now has the responsibility that comes with it. He should govern transparently. He should answer for his choices. He should know that people will keep watching.

And the people who believed Bush should not have to pretend they never did.

Please restack this if you can. A restack is the most useful thing you can do for this room. It helps this reach people before the loudest and simplest version of this race becomes the only version they see.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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