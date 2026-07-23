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Rick's avatar
Rick
1d

Young man, you are the kind of journalist who leads the way for others to follow. I hope and pray your example becomes contagious. We need the honesty and clarity!

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Lisa Jensen's avatar
Lisa Jensen
1dEdited

My next question would be, is the unconstitutional theft of all of our voter roll information still hidden in the save act

If so, we just lost our democracy.

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