by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

The House of Representatives passed a $1.15 trillion war budget this afternoon by four votes. The single most controversial question inside it was banned from the floor before anyone could vote on it. Twice.

I want to walk you through what happened today, because it happened fast, and because the people who did it are counting on you not looking closely.

The National Defense Authorization Act is the annual bill that sets Pentagon policy, and for more than sixty years it has passed with big bipartisan majorities. Not this year. Today it passed 216 to 212, with Republicans voting 209 to 7 for it and Democrats voting 205 to 6 against it. Democrats opposed it for a simple reason. They believe voting for it means underwriting the war in Iran. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on Armed Services, put it plainly: “we are de facto supporting this war with no end in sight.”

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The number.

$1.15 trillion. Sit with that for a second, because the bill is built to make you not look at it. It has a 5 to 7 percent pay raise for troops, $1.8 billion for barracks and family housing, money for childcare and education. Real things that real service members need. That’s the wrapping paper.

Underneath it is the war. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the Iran war has already cost $37.5 billion, and he has asked for another $67.1 billion to keep it going. NPR described today’s bill as a blueprint to unlock new dollars for the Iran war. Eighteen American troops are reportedly dead since it started. Polling puts public approval of Trump’s handling of this war at 29 percent. The top Democrat on the House Budget Committee said most of the new deficit spending goes to a war he called “a reckless decision with absolutely no plan.”

A war seven out of ten Americans do not want just got its budget. By four votes.

The section they buried.

Now the part almost nobody is covering honestly.

Section 219 of this bill creates something called the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative. It orders the defense secretary to appoint a Pentagon official whose job is coordinating joint research, testing, weapons development, and industrial cooperation between the two countries, covering missile defense, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber, quantum technology, and weapons co-production.

I want to be precise here, because precision matters more than outrage. Section 219 does not merge the two militaries’ command structures, does not put American troops under Israeli authority, and does not give Israel control over US systems. Supporters, including AIPAC, call it a natural extension of an existing alliance. Critics say it does something quieter and harder to undo. It wires Israel into the American defense supply chain by statute, in the middle of a war with Iran, permanently. Thomas Massie, a Republican, called it “an unprecedented escalation of foreign involvement in our military.”

Maybe he’s right. Maybe he’s wrong. Here is the thing I need you to understand: you will never know how your representative would have voted on it, because no one was allowed to vote on it at all.

The vote they banned.

Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna wrote a bipartisan amendment to strip Section 219 out. In June, the Rules Committee refused to allow it on the floor. When the procedural rule for the bill then failed 198 to 224, they got a second chance. The committee blocked it again. On Tuesday the rule squeaked through 214 to 211, with the amendment shut out, and today the bill passed with Section 219 sealed inside it. Khanna’s response: “It is unconscionable to not even have a vote.”

The opposition wasn’t fringe and it wasn’t one party. Khanna, Jim McGovern, Chuy García, and Rashida Tlaib backed the amendment alongside Massie, and seven Republicans, including Massie, Anna Paulina Luna, Tim Burchett, and Chip Roy, voted against the whole bill.

One quick thing while you’re still mad about that. The House authorized $1.15 trillion today. A year of this room costs $50. Divide the first number by the second and you get 23 billion. I am not asking for 23 billion. I’m asking for one. $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. Okay, back to it.

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The staple.

It gets stranger. Before this bill goes to the Senate, House leaders attached it to the SAVE America Act, Trump’s national voter ID bill, which has been stalled in the Senate because Republicans don’t have the votes for it. Trump has said he will not sign any other legislation until that voter ID bill reaches his desk.

So the troops’ pay raise, the war money, and the president’s election bill are now riding in the same vehicle, headed to a Senate where Democrats already blocked their own version of this defense bill last week. The pay raise is the hostage. That is not an accident.

And stuffed in around all of it: restrictions on transgender care, a provision that squeaked through 215 to 214 making it easier to carry personal guns on military bases, and language renaming the Defense Department the Department of War. They renamed it honestly, at least.

What this is, actually.

I’m 19. If this war grows the way wars grow, my generation fights it. And today I watched the people’s House fund it by four votes, on a near party line, with its most contested question locked in a drawer, stapled to a bill about who gets to vote in November.

I don’t know if Section 219 is a smart alliance or a dangerous entanglement. I genuinely don’t. Neither do you. That was the point of having a vote.

The quiet part.

Forget Israel for a second. Forget Iran, even. Here is what actually happened today. A $1.15 trillion bill funding a war that 29 percent of the country supports passed by four votes, and the one provision that Republicans and Democrats together tried to debate was blocked from debate twice by a committee most Americans have never heard of.

When Congress is confident a provision can survive daylight, it allows the vote. They did not allow the vote. That tells you what they think would have happened if they had.

One thing before you go.

If this post told you something the coverage didn’t, restack it. The bill heads to the Senate now, and the only thing that changes what senators do is voters who know what’s in it. A restack puts this in front of people who don’t, and it costs you nothing.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.