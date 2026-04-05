Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette's avatar
Lynette
18h

I love the song Sherad. I do agree a type of love can be a romantic love that is like those Fairly Tales we all grow up with. Mature Love is knowing that love should mature and grow with the people involved in the relationship. We have to love forgiveness, grace and humility to truly love. I think it is appropriate that I hear this on Easter. May you always have self-love that helps guide you toward all the types of love.

Reply
Share
julie elder's avatar
julie elder
17h

Amazing! Voice, lyrics, the way you told your story….just wow.

Also DAMN I had your parent’ marriage. 😬

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sharad Swaney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture