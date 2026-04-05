Dear room,

Happy Easter!

This is not going to be the typical political post that you get from me. Instead, I want to share something a lot more personal. I feel that in order to create a community on this platform, you should know a little bit more about me. Who I am. Who we all are.

I wanted to start posting some of my music because I think that at a time when the world feels pretty hopeless, when life has become unaffordable, when wars are being fought, and when our country feels frightening, art should prevail as the main piece of life that keeps us all together. United. Sharing emotion and connection.

I have been writing music since I was 13 years old. My mother was classically trained in opera. My parents, before they split up, were in a band called Muffy and the Shark. Music has been a part of my life for a long time, and while the world feels dark, it’s what I turn to. I write lyrics and poetry, I perform, I put my thoughts into a guitar and vocals.

So, without further ado, here’s a song I wrote titled “Cinderella”:

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Lyrics:

If my mailbox were a person

I’d wish it was full with letters from you

If the moon were my servant

I’d tell it to shine a light on your words

If midnight made you a sacrifice

I’d never let the minute hand reach twelve

If stars were my lullaby

I’d want them to sing your name

My Cinderella

Cinderella

My Cinderella

Cinderella

If my shoes were made of glass

I’d slip one on for you

But I can’t do it

I can’t do it

You have to get

Behind that locked door

I don’t have to just think of you anymore

Anymore

My Cinderella

Cinderella

My Cinderella

Cinderella (x5)

Background

I wrote this song a long time ago, near the end of high school. At the time, I was struggling with my view and definition of love.

I grew up learning my parents’ definition of love, which, before they split due to my father’s struggle with addiction, was very co-dependent.

There’s a saying that goes, “Love isn’t a fairytale,” or “Love isn’t a princess in a castle waiting to be rescued. It’s something you build every day.”

My therapist says, “Love is a choice.” I believe that.

When I was a child, my parents treated their relationship like it had magical qualities. That push-and-pull dynamic of high highs and low lows. Like it was some kind of fairytale where, no matter how many times things fell apart, you were meant to stay, keep trying, and keep coming back to the castle to “save” the other person. It was a cycle of setting boundaries, watching them break, and then pulling each other back in again, like love meant trying to fix what kept falling apart.

Love for my mom meant trying to save my dad, believing it was her responsibility to make sure he could fix it. She worked night shifts at the hospital as the only financial provider for the family, waking up and cooking dinner at 4 p.m. to feed my father and us before going back to work. Love for my dad was, well… I think he loved how my mom loved him, but he never truly showed love to her in the way she needed long-term. You can love someone and all the beautiful moments you have together, but when it comes to real, tangible goals and the things that are hard, if someone isn’t meeting their mark consistently, it’s difficult to grasp how to move forward.

My mom kept fighting for him to love her the way she needed. It became an endless cycle. She saw so much potential in my father. He was smart, a great artist, loved history, highly intelligent, but he couldn’t stop lying and using. As my mother has taught me since, you should never fall in love with potential.

This song in particular is my take on that definition of love. The obsessive, euphoric, never-stop-thinking-about-them kind of love. Young love. Which, if all the math adds up, can become healthy, but if your numbers are wrong and there is only potential for a solution, it falls apart.

I wrote this at a time in my life after a long-term relationship breakup, when I finally met someone new who actually happens to be my partner now.

Writing this song helped me realize that once the euphoria of meeting someone new and getting to know them begins to fade, and every waking moment no longer feels like it revolves around them, the real work of love starts. It’s built through healthy boundaries and learning to love each other in the ways you both need. That’s the kind of love that lasts.

I remember writing this song during a period when I wasn’t speaking to my now partner. It came out of a very immature back-and-forth situation in high school, when the grass always felt greener somewhere else. I didn’t really understand what love meant. I thought love was just the euphoria, so whenever that feeling faded, I assumed the love was gone, which made it hard for me to stay. Not very cool, young Sharad. Not cool.

Rewriting my definition of love helped me a lot, and this song is mainly about missing someone and wanting to be with them, but not knowing how. How can you be with someone if they have to run away when the clock strikes twelve? How can you be with someone when you have to match the glass slipper to their feet? How can you be with someone when they’re locked away from you because you can’t seem to let go of the idea that the euphoric first stage of a romantic relationship is love?

I had to learn to let go of the “grass is greener” mentality. Growing up with my parents’ fairytale definition of love didn’t help, but my mom did a lot of work to redefine what love meant. I’m incredibly grateful she had the strength to leave and show me what love is actually supposed to look like.

You don’t settle, but you also have to work at loving someone the way they need, especially through the hard moments. There’s a balance. It isn’t black and white. If potential never turns into reality, that isn’t the love you deserve. So in hard moments when you are not getting the love you need, sometimes you have to leave for your own safety. But there’s a difference between love becoming steady and love becoming unfulfilling.

I wrote more about my view on that in this article if you’d like to read it:

Production

This song is actually fully produced and ready to release on streaming platforms, I just haven’t gotten to it yet. I still have to finish paying my producer for a final master, so technically this is a just a sneak peek.

This song was produced and engineered by Chris Baue, a St. Louis producer.

I played guitar on the song, wrote the song, those are my vocals, and full arrangement.

Background vocals are Myself, Chris, and Patrick Baue.

The saxophone was played by Zach Gibson, a St. Louis saxophonist.

Live Performances

1. This was the first recording of “Cinderella,” taken over three years ago. I recorded it as a voice memo on my phone. There are a lot of mistakes since I hadn’t even finished writing the full song yet.

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2. Normally, I am a solo musician, but I performed a gig at Blueberry Hill in St. Louis and asked my producer and his brother to join me. This is a practice video of the song. I’m in the middle, Patrick’s on the right, and Chris is on the left.

3. This is a solo live performance of “Cinderella,” recorded a few days ago.

Final Note

If you liked this post, please let me know in the comments! I would love to hear your thoughts.

I encourage all of you to share more about yourself and what keeps you ticking in the comments as well. Let’s get to know each other!

I do want to end it with this though:

I’m 19 years old. My name is Sharad Swaney. I run a nonprofit called Centered America. Most of the time, I am publishing sourced, verified breaking news roundups and running the nonprofit.

My work runs on paid subscriptions. No PAC money. No dark donors. No corporate sponsors. Just people who support me.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. That money keeps me reporting, writing, and sharing the things that matter, whether that’s a breaking news roundup or a song I wrote about learning what love actually means.

If you support me, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my personal Substack.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad