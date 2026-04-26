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Nora Sallows's avatar
Nora Sallows
4h

Lots of people hate him but the ones who get through are incompetent. Almost like their phones are monitored. Mysterious.

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Jo-Ann Scichilone's avatar
Jo-Ann Scichilone
4h

So I firmly believe it was faked! Hence the immediate screaming about the ballroom! 🙄. The miserable performance by SS - just like in PA. Which BTW was DEFINITELY faked. Check photos of his ear out. No damage - miracle ear! But cartilage does NOT grow back! Scientific fact.

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