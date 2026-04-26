by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A man named Cole Allen, 31 years old, from Torrance, California, took a train from Los Angeles to Chicago to Washington this week. He checked into the Washington Hilton. He stayed there for days. On Saturday night he walked through that hotel with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, charged a Secret Service magnetometer, and opened fire feet from a ballroom that held the President, the Vice President, the Defense Secretary, the Secretary of State, the FBI Director, and the Secretary of HHS.

A Secret Service officer took a round in his vest. He’s okay.

That is three assassination attempts on Donald Trump in twenty months.

Three.

I want to be careful with what I’m about to say. I’m not a person who reaches for conspiracy. I source every story I write. I correct myself when I’m wrong. So I want you to read what comes next as a 19-year-old laying out facts and being honest about how those facts feel.

Last night the Hilton had no metal detectors before the ballroom level. No photo ID checks. No verified attendee list. Hotel guests had full access to most of the building. The shooter was one of those guests. He brought his weapons in like luggage. Mike Lawler, a Republican congressman who was at the dinner, said all of this on X this morning.

In Butler in July 2024, a 20-year-old climbed onto a roof the Secret Service had already flagged as a vulnerability and grazed Trump’s ear with a bullet. Two months later, a man hid in the bushes at a Florida golf course with a rifle, for hours, waiting for him.

And now this. A man boards a train in Los Angeles with a shotgun, rides 2,000 miles, checks into the same hotel where the President is scheduled to be, walks a long gun through the lobby in the city where the United States Secret Service lives, and the only thing that stops him is one officer happening to be wearing a vest?

I’m going to step out of the post for a second.

I’m really grateful you’re here. Seriously. The fact that you take the time to read this, to think about it, to care at all, it means more than I can put into words.

I don’t take that lightly.

If you can give eight dollars a month, I can afford to keep doing this work. Fifty bucks for a year if you can swing it. If you can’t, just being here is enough. I mean that.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack

Back to it.

The thing I can’t shake is this. Within hours of the shooting, MAGA accounts were already posting in coordination about how the attack proves we need the new $400 million bulletproof White House ballroom. Trump himself brought it up in the briefing room before midnight. The construction project already exists. The contractor was already chosen. And now there is a fresh, urgent argument for why it has to happen and has to happen now.

I’m not saying anything. I want to be clear about that. I am not saying anything.

But I notice when the same thing happens three times and the official story each time is “lone wolf, security failure, miracle outcome.” I notice when a man can carry a shotgun through a hotel lobby in 2026 in Washington, D.C. I notice when the people who failed to stop the first two attempts are the people in charge of stopping the third. I notice when the political message is already pre-loaded before the suspect even has a name.

I don’t have answers. I don’t think anyone does yet. I’m not going to be the guy on the internet jumping to a story that isn’t there.

But I am the guy who has been writing about this war for two months and watching the people running this country lie about casualties, lie about base damage, lie about ceasefires, lie about what their own bombs hit. After enough time documenting the gap between what they say and what is true, you stop trusting the clean version of anything.

Three assassination attempts in twenty months. The same kind of security failure each time. Each one ending with the president safe, the suspect caught, and an argument the administration was already making suddenly twice as loud.

If that is just what’s happening, I’ll accept it. I’ll keep writing it down. I’ll keep sourcing every word.

But something about this one is sitting on my chest tonight, and I’m not going to pretend it isn’t.

Be safe. Hold each other close.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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