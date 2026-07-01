Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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dh's avatar
dh
19h

All I know is, Sharad, you a brave man as well as the Major.

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Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
19h

This could be the shot heard round the world for Trump. Don't piss of the military, they have sharp teeth.

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