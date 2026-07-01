by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

An active duty Air Force major stood on the steps of the United States Capitol today and called for the President and Vice President of the United States to be impeached, convicted, and removed. Then Capitol Police put him in handcuffs.

His name is Jason Watson. He is a commissioned officer in the Air Force right now, today. Not retired, not separated, not an anonymous source whispering to a reporter. He stood there with his name and his rank and said it into a microphone, knowing exactly what it would cost him.

I have spent over a year writing about soldiers who speak anonymously because they are afraid. I have never once written about one who walked up the steps and signed his name to it.

Before I keep going, I’d appreciate it if you hit subscribe. What happens to Major Watson from here is a story I am going to follow, and I want you in the room when it breaks.

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What he said.

Watson spoke at a press conference organized by the Removal Coalition, standing alongside Rep. Al Green of Texas, veterans from About Face, and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein. He opened with the oath. “Our Constitution binds us all together as Americans,” he said. Then he did something I did not expect. He blamed all of us, himself included, for how the country got here.

He just refused to pretend the blame is spread evenly. The people carrying what he called “a lion’s share of guilt,” the people running the executive branch, owe something for it. His exact words: “the bill must come due.”

Then he laid out the case like a prosecutor. Military strikes on Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba without congressional approval, which he called a violation of the War Powers Clause. He said those violations killed 13 American service members and wounded hundreds more. He described sweeping power over the federal government and its databases handed to an unelected mega donor. He described hundreds of people denied due process before being sent to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses, and violence sponsored against Americans exercising their right to protest.

For all of it, he said, both men must be removed.

The arrest.

Here is the detail I cannot shake. Demonstrating on the Capitol steps is against the law unless you are with a member of Congress. As long as Al Green stood beside Watson, he was protected. When the congressman left the area, officers told Watson to stop or be arrested. He would not stop.

A Capitol Police spokesperson said Watson “refused our lawful orders” and was arrested for crowding, obstructing, and incommoding, adding that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol grounds where demonstrating is allowed.

Plenty of other spots. He chose the steps because the steps are the point.

What it costs him.

Jessica Denson, who founded the Removal Coalition, said Watson reached out to her organization in February because he wanted to speak out. She said he is risking his career, his pension, and potential prosecution. Her words: this is “the example of sacrifice that members of Congress need to see.”

And here is the part that breaks every easy read of this story. Watson is not a Democrat. He says he knows “next to nothing” about Al Green’s policy positions. He praised Green for one reason only, calling him the only member of Congress who has shown the courage and conviction to force the issue, and said that if Congress followed his example, the entire administration could be removed. Green’s last impeachment resolution was killed on the House floor, and he can bring another vote any time Congress is in session.

Free Speech For People, which has gathered more than 1.1 million petition signatures calling for impeachment since Inauguration Day, put out a statement within hours. Its president, John Bonifaz, said Watson showed the kind of courage our democracy demands.

What this is, actually.

I am 19 years old. I have never worn a uniform, and I will not pretend I know what it feels like to spend seventeen years building a life inside an institution and then lay it on the ground in an afternoon. What I do know is what it looks like from the outside. It looks like the only person in Washington today who meant his oath.

Members of Congress swore the same words Watson swore. When they defend the Constitution, they risk a bad news cycle or a primary. When he did it today, he risked his career, his pension, and his freedom. He did it anyway, and he did it out loud.

Why I am asking here.

Nobody paid Major Watson to climb those steps. Nobody pays me to write this room either. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. I run a nonprofit called Centered America and I write this publication myself, and days like today, when one man decides the truth is worth everything he has, are the reason I keep doing it. If his choice moved you, put something small behind the work of making sure choices like his get seen.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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The quiet part.

Every official Watson accused of breaking the law went home free tonight. The man who kept his oath is the one who got arrested.

That sentence is the whole story. Not the charge, which is minor. Not the press conference, which will be forgotten by Friday if we let it be. The machinery worked exactly as designed today, and what it is designed to do right now is protect the people at the top and handcuff the man at the bottom of the steps.

I don’t know what the Air Force will do to Major Watson. Neither does anyone else right now. What I know is that a serving officer looked at everything I have spent a year documenting, the strikes, the dead service members, the disappeared detainees, and decided that staying silent was the bigger betrayal.

Congress has the power he does not. He just showed them what it costs to mean the oath. Now we find out if any of them ever did.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. Not for me, for him. A restack puts Major Watson’s name in front of people who will never see it anywhere else, and on Substack it is the single most useful thing you can do to make a story travel. It costs you nothing.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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