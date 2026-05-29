Dear Room,

This is a number I want you to hold in your head before I write another word.

Three.

Three non-South African refugees have been admitted to the United States during the entire fiscal year. Out of a ceiling of 7,500 people. The remaining 7,497 spots, give or take, have gone to white South Africans. Reuters reports it. The State Department’s own figures confirm it. The Migration Policy Institute confirms it. Nearly 70 percent of all the refugees admitted in Trump’s second term so far have been white South Africans, a group that makes up 7 percent of the population of their own country.

On Tuesday, Trump signed a presidential determination raising the refugee ceiling by another 10,000 people. The new ceiling is 17,500. Every single one of the new slots is reserved for Afrikaners.

That is the policy. The United States refugee program, the same one that admitted Vietnamese boat people in the 1970s, the same one that admitted Soviet Jews in the 1980s, the same one that admitted Bosnians and Iraqis and Syrians and Afghans, has been narrowed down, almost surgically, to one ethnic group, from one country, defined by their race.

The fact that I have to write this sentence in May of 2026 is something I keep struggling with. So I am just going to write it. The United States refugee program is functionally now a whites-only program. Not in implication. Not in code. In the actual numbers.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. The rest of this is hard, and I do not want to write it alone.

The number 125,000.

I want to give you context for what the program used to be, because the contrast matters.

In fiscal year 2025, before Trump took office, the refugee admissions ceiling was 125,000 people. That was the cap Joe Biden set. It included survivors of the war in Ukraine, the war in Sudan, the catastrophe in Myanmar, the collapse in Afghanistan, the violence in Central America. The infrastructure was built to handle hundreds of thousands of human beings every year, and to triage based on need.

Trump’s first executive order on this, signed in January 2025, was an indefinite freeze on the entire program. Flights for people who had already been approved, who had already been cleared, who had already packed, were canceled mid-trip. PBS reported on it at the time.

Weeks later, the freeze got partial reversed. But only for one group. Trump signed a separate executive order prioritizing the resettlement of white South African Afrikaners, claiming, in the language of the order, that they faced “race-based persecution” by South Africa’s Black-led government.

The South African government’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a public response. It is worth quoting directly. They said the U.S. program “remains concerning and still appears to rest on a premise that is factually inaccurate and a disregard for South African constitutional processes.” They added, and I am quoting in full, “The claim of a ‘white genocide’ in South Africa is widely discredited and unsupported by reliable evidence.”

The country that the white South African refugees are supposedly fleeing has said, on the record, that the premise the United States is operating on is false.

The program continues anyway.

The math.

Let me lay the numbers out one more time, side by side, because they only feel real when you see them next to each other.

Biden’s 2025 ceiling: 125,000 refugees, drawn from conflicts and crises around the world.

Trump’s 2026 ceiling, original: 7,500. Now raised to 17,500.

Refugees actually admitted under Trump in fiscal year 2026: more than 6,000 so far. Of those, every single person except three were South African.

I keep coming back to that number. Three. Not three percent. Three people.

If you are an Afghan interpreter who worked with U.S. forces and is now in hiding, the refugee program has not been functionally available to you this year. If you are a Sudanese family in a camp in Chad after fleeing the war between the SAF and RSF, the program has not been functionally available to you. If you are a Rohingya woman in a tent in Bangladesh, the program has not been functionally available to you. If you are a journalist threatened with assassination in Russia or Belarus or Nicaragua, the program has not been functionally available to you.

If you are a white South African farmer with internet access and a Stephen Miller talking-point about your land, you are eligible for one of the 17,500 spots the U.S. government has reserved exclusively for people who look like you.

That is the program. That is the data. That is what the State Department is doing right now, while you read this.

Why I am asking, here, before I keep going.

I am going to put the ask in an unusual place again, because I think this is the right post to be honest about something.

I grew up moving. I have lived in Yuma, Arizona, in New Mexico, and now in Missouri. I have been the new kid more times than I can count. I have spent my whole conscious life watching the country I was born into try to decide what kind of country it wants to be. I am 19 years old, and the question feels closer to settled tonight than it did last year.

A country that builds an asylum program for one ethnic group, while leaving every other displaced person on the planet outside the door, has answered the question.

The reason I write this room is that I refuse to let it be answered quietly. Things like this get reported, then they get buried by the next news cycle, and then six months from now somebody is going to be surprised when it gets worse, and I do not want any of us to be surprised.

This room runs on paid subscribers. Eight dollars a month or fifty dollars a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks.

If the idea of a refugee program with three non-white people in it bothers you, the most useful thing you can do is fund the writing that refuses to let the story go quiet.

[Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →]

The Dulles photo.

I want to tell you about a specific image, because I have not been able to stop thinking about it.

It was taken on May 12, 2025. AP photographer Saul Loeb shot it. The Afrikaner refugees, the first group flown in under the new program, are walking across the floor of Washington Dulles International Airport. They are holding small American flags. The Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau is there to greet them. The Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar is there too.

I keep looking at that photo. I have looked at a lot of photos of refugees in my life. The body language is not the same. The faces are not the same. These are people who have been told they are wanted. That somebody at the highest level of the U.S. government decided their suffering, real or imagined or political, was the suffering worth flying across an ocean for.

In the same fiscal year that photo was taken, the U.S. government canceled flights for already-approved refugees from a dozen other countries.

That is the policy in one image. A welcome party for one group, a slammed door for everybody else, while the people slamming the door insist they are doing what the law has always allowed them to do.

The quiet part.

I want to tell you what I think this actually is.

The refugee program in the United States, since the Refugee Act of 1980, has been imperfect but real. It was the legal mechanism by which the country said, out loud, in writing, that people fleeing violence and persecution were welcome here regardless of where they came from or what they looked like. It was one of the very few American institutions that had, on paper, an internationalist soul.

What Trump has done to it is not a reduction. It is not even just a politically motivated narrowing. It is a conversion. He has taken a program designed to be color-blind and turned it into a program with a single color requirement, and then he has raised the ceiling by another 10,000 to make sure the conversion is complete.

The Afrikaners flying into Dulles are not the moral failure here. They are people who took an offer that was made to them. Some of them are probably scared. Some of them are probably grateful. None of that is the story.

The story is the door behind them. The story is the Afghan family that did not get the flight. The Sudanese mother in a tent. The Rohingya kid who turned eighteen in a camp. The Ukrainian welder who waited five years for paperwork that will never come. The Venezuelan teacher who is still in a hotel in Mexico City because his slot was taken and given to somebody who looks more like the man in the White House.

That is the policy. That is what the numbers say. That is what the photographs show.

Three. The number that haunts me the most in this whole story is three.

Before you go.

Restack this if any of it landed. Restacks are the single most useful thing you can do on Substack, more than likes, more than comments, more than anything else. If you think the room needs to know that the United States refugee program is functionally now reserved for one ethnic group, hit restack and tell one person why.

That is how a story like this gets past the people who already know.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

If you want to support this work without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee