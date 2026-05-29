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Mare's avatar
Mare
11h

An astonishing statistic! This was a "good" choice of immigrants for Stephen Miller's and Trump's goal of turning the US into a White Supremacy country, because the history in South Africa has been one of White Supremacy for most of its history.

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Wanda's avatar
Wanda
8h

FUCK THEM ALL!!

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