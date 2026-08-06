by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Roughly 350,000 Haitians just lost Temporary Protected Status in the United States.

That means people who had permission to work here can lose that permission. It means families can lose paychecks. It means people who have built lives here can now face deportation to a country Human Rights Watch says is dealing with severe violence and a humanitarian crisis.

I keep thinking about what it takes to make a life somewhere.

You find work. You learn the roads. You put your kid on the school bus. You find a church. You become the person who brings food when someone gets sick. Then the government tells you that the protection holding all of it together is over.

AP reported that churches and communities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are already describing fear and empty pews.

Empty pews.

That is one of those details that says more than a politician ever will. Somebody is missing from Sunday because they are afraid of what comes next.

Before I keep going, I would really appreciate it if you subscribed. This room is where I try to put the facts in plain language, especially when the people affected are treated like a number on a government form.

What TPS was holding together.

Temporary Protected Status is not citizenship. It is not even permanent protection. It is a designation that allowed Haitian people living here to stay and work because returning them was considered unsafe.

Now it has ended.

The first consequence is not abstract. Work authorization is gone. A person can be doing the same job they did last week, paying rent and buying groceries and raising children, then suddenly be put in an impossible position by a decision made far away from their kitchen table.

The federal government can describe this as an immigration policy change. The people living through it will experience it as a letter, a missed shift, a call from an employer, or a child asking whether their parent is going to be home next month.

AP’s reporting puts the scale at roughly 350,000 people. That is not a small administrative change. That is a mass act of instability aimed at people who were already told that returning to Haiti was dangerous.

The country they are being sent back to.

Human Rights Watch warned that Haitians losing protection risk return to severe violence and humanitarian crisis.

That is the part I need us not to let slide by.

The question is not whether somebody has a neat enough file for a politician to talk about them on television. The question is whether it is safe to send people back. Human Rights Watch’s answer is clear enough to make this decision frightening.

There are people in this country who will hear “Temporary Protected Status” and tune out because the words sound technical. I get it. Government language is often built to make human things sound far away.

But this is not technical.

A government ended protection for hundreds of thousands of people while the conditions that made protection necessary remain severe enough for a human-rights organization to warn about violence and humanitarian crisis.

The Eastern Shore.

I cannot stop thinking about the churches AP described in Maryland.

Churches are where people go when life has already handed them more than they can carry. They are supposed to be the place where somebody knows your name and notices when you are gone.

Now there are empty pews because Haitian families are scared.

A government can call it temporary status. A family experiences it as whether they are allowed to stay together.

I am 19. I run Centered America, and I write this publication on my own. I have grown up watching powerful people make decisions about families they will never meet, then act confused when those families are terrified.

Maybe that is why this story gets to me. I know what it means for home to feel fragile. I know there are people reading this who do too.

Nobody should have to explain why they are scared after the government removes the thing that let them work and live without the threat of being forced into danger.

Why I am asking here.

The stories that disappear fastest are often the ones about people who do not have a press conference waiting for them. There may be no famous name attached to an empty church pew on the Eastern Shore. There may just be a family trying to decide what to do after their legal protection ends.

That is why this work matters to me.

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If you believe 350,000 people deserve more than a headline and a shrug, please put something behind that belief.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that the word “temporary” can make people look disposable.

These are not temporary people. They are people with jobs, families, congregations, neighbors, and lives in the United States. The protection may have had a temporary name. The fear it creates is very permanent.

We can argue about laws without pretending the human outcome is unclear. A family that loses work authorization is less safe. A person sent toward severe violence and humanitarian crisis is less safe. A church with empty pews is telling us that people are already living with the consequences.

The country has made a choice to treat that fear as acceptable.

I do not think it is.

If this post made you stop, please restack it. That is the most useful thing you can do for this room. It puts this in front of people who may not know what happened to Haitian families today.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: AP on the end of Haitian TPS, Human Rights Watch on risks of return, AP on affected communities