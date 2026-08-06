Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Eada's avatar
Eada
2d

Permanent SHAME on this banana republican country of ours.

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Julie Hayden's avatar
Julie Hayden
2d

I’m sorry. It’s a travesty.

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