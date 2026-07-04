by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Today the United States turns 250 years old, and for once I am not writing to you about a scandal, a cover-up, or some piece of news that leaves you wondering what happened to this country.

To be honest, the birthday is not going smoothly. The heat is so dangerous that D.C. canceled its Fourth of July parade, with the heat index expected between 110 and 115. At the Great American State Fair, 44 people were treated for heat illness on Friday, 11 of them hospitalized. And yesterday, a group of masked demonstrators carrying Confederate flags marched through Union Station and across Capitol Hill chanting for immigrants to be removed. The Guardian spent the week interviewing Americans who said they feel too embarrassed and too anxious about the country’s direction to celebrate at all.

I understand every one of those people. And I still think they are missing the two best things that happened this week. So today, on the 250th, I want to give you the good part.

Before I keep going, I’d really appreciate it if you hit subscribe. I write this room through a lot of dark days, and I want you here for the good ones too.

The pope.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in history, and he chose to spend America’s 250th at Lampedusa, the small Italian island where migrants crossing the Mediterranean come ashore. He visited a cemetery where migrants who died making the crossing are buried. He met survivors. He said Mass and called on governments to receive and integrate migrants.

And he wrote America a birthday letter. It is on the Vatican’s website, dated June 25, and it is not a scolding. It congratulates the country, praises the ideals of 1776, and celebrates religious freedom. Then it says the thing he flew to that island to underline: that defending human life includes welcoming, protecting and assisting immigrants, whose hopes and sacrifices have shaped this country from its very beginning. An American pope, on America’s birthday, standing in a graveyard of people who died reaching for a better life, telling his home country that welcoming the stranger is not charity but recognition.

The desk.

The night before the birthday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sat down behind George Washington’s actual desk at City Hall, steps from where the Declaration was first read aloud to the Continental Army, surrounded by 10 recently naturalized citizens holding small American flags. Mamdani himself came here from Uganda at age 7 and became a citizen in 2018.

The speech is 14 minutes long. He told the new citizens, “You each hold a special power. The power to determine what America means.” He rejected the version of patriotism that demands silence, saying “patriotism is every act of righteous dissent,” and answering the people who say love it or leave it with this: “it is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it.”

The line I keep coming back to is his answer to what makes this country exceptional. Not wealth, not power. “America is exceptional because here, nothing is fixed into place.”

Nothing is fixed into place. On the country’s 250th birthday, that is the most hopeful sentence anyone said, because it cuts both ways and he knows it. The bad is not permanent. The work is ours.

Why I am asking you here.

Most weeks, this room exists because something is wrong and somebody has to write it down. This week I got to write down something good, and honestly, being able to tell you both kinds of truth is the entire point of being independent. A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth fifty bucks. If this room has ever made a heavy week lighter, or a good story feel true because you knew I would have told you if it wasn’t, today is a good day to put fifty bucks behind that.

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If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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What this is, actually.

I am 19 years old, which means the country will turn 300 when I am 69. I think about that a lot. Most of the years I get on this earth are years I will spend in whatever America we are building right now. I have spent this whole year writing to you about wars and cover-ups and cruelty, and some days it costs me something I don’t fully know how to describe.

But this week, the two loudest voices on America’s birthday were an immigrant mayor behind Washington’s desk and an American pope on a migrant island, and both of them said the same thing. The country is an idea, the idea is welcome, and the idea is still alive. Marjorie Taylor Greene and I would not agree on what to do with it, the Guardian’s readers might be too tired to hear it, and the men with the Confederate flags at Union Station are betting against it. But it is alive. I checked.

The quiet part.

Here is what actually moves me about this week, and it is not the speeches themselves.

It is that the strongest defenses of America’s founding ideals in 2026 came from people the founders never imagined. A citizen born in Uganda, behind the first president’s desk. A pope from Chicago, in a migrant graveyard in the Mediterranean. The people telling us to keep faith with 1776 are the people 1776 left out, and they are keeping faith anyway. Mamdani said the ideals are “strong enough to endure any authoritarian regime, but only if we reach for them.”

Two hundred fifty years in, the reaching is still happening. That is the whole birthday present.

One thing before you go.

If you read this far, restack this post. Everyone’s feed today is fireworks, heat warnings, and anger. A restack puts one genuinely hopeful, true thing in front of somebody who has not seen one in a while. It costs you nothing, and today of all days it is worth doing.

Happy 250th, Room.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

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