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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
3h

Happy 4th, there is hope when the guy leaves, so don't be so happy, you hear!

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dh's avatar
dh
2h

I live on what is called, a fire forest. . I'm gonna watch things blow up on t.v.

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