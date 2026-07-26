by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

A US official said something to the Washington Post this weekend that I have read maybe thirty times now. He was talking about the war with Iran, which has entered its ninth straight night of American airstrikes. He said, “We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that.”

Sit with the second half of that sentence. The military is running out of the missiles that protect American soldiers. And the man ordering the strikes may not know it.

Before I walk you through the numbers, I’m doing something I’ve never done. This week only, new paid subscribers get 25% off their first year. That’s $6 a month, or about $37 for the year.

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For scale: one THAAD interceptor costs $15.5 million. That’s 419,000 years of this newsletter. The government spends that to stop one missile. I’m asking for six bucks a month to keep telling you where the missiles went.

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Now back to the story:

The stockpile is half gone.

Here is what the numbers actually say.

The THAAD system is the shield that knocks Iranian ballistic missiles out of the sky before they hit American bases. Each interceptor costs about $15.5 million. According to the Payne Institute, US forces fired roughly 198 of them in the first 16 days of this war alone.

Lockheed Martin’s factory builds 96 per year.

That means in 16 days we fired more than two years of production. Mark Cancian, a retired Marine colonel at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, put it simply: “THAAD is probably the worst. We didn’t have a large inventory to begin with, and between what we shot last year and what we’ve shot so far this year, we may have shot half the inventory.”

It gets worse. According to CSIS, no new THAAD interceptors have been delivered to the US inventory since July 2023. The next shipment is expected around April 2027.

Next year. The soldiers being shot at tonight are defended by a stockpile that will not be refilled until next year.

Patriot missiles are in the same hole. US and allied forces fired somewhere between 1,060 and 1,430 of them in the opening phase of this war. The assembly line in Camden, Arkansas makes about 620 a year. Cancian again: “If you went and ordered another Patriot today, you probably wouldn’t get it for four or five years because of the backlog.”

Before I keep going.

The stakes of this story are eighteen dead Americans, nearly a hundred more hurt in the last two weeks, and a shield that is visibly thinning while the war widens. Somebody has to put these numbers in front of regular people, in plain English, before the shield runs out and not after. That is the entire reason this Substack exists. Through Saturday, a paid subscription is 25% off, $6 a month or about $37 for the year. No PAC money. No corporate sponsors. No dark donors. Just readers who decided this kind of reporting was worth it. If you think a story like this one should reach more people than the Pentagon wants it to, this is how you make that happen.

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Iran figured this out a long time ago.

Here is the part that makes the whole war feel like a trap.

A Shahed-136 drone, the Iranian weapon that keeps hitting American bases, costs between $20,000 and $50,000 to build. Shooting one down with a Patriot PAC-3 costs $4 million to $5.3 million.

Iran does not need to beat our air defenses. It needs to make us use them. Every cheap drone they launch forces us to spend a missile we cannot replace for years. Kelly Grieco at the Stimson Center calls it a “race of attrition.” Analysts told Military Times that interceptor strain may be part of why the earlier Twelve-Day War ended when it did. One said that if that conflict had gone another week, “it could have become critical.”

We are now in week three of round three. The drones keep coming. Kuwait’s power infrastructure got hit two days in a row. Bahrain turned on air raid sirens over the neighborhood where the Navy’s Fifth Fleet lives. Jordan shot down three of four missiles aimed at Aqaba.

Every one of those intercepts came out of a magazine that is not being refilled.

Isabella was 19.

On July 17, Iran hit Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Three American soldiers died there. First Lt. Tyler James Feehan was 25. Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad was 28, from Ozone Park, New York, and he served in an air defense artillery regiment. He spent his career on the shield I have been writing about this whole post.

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales was 19.

She was my age. I turn 20 tomorrow and I am sitting in Missouri writing a newsletter, and she was standing on a base in Jordan under a missile attack, and the difference between us is nothing but luck and choices. When reporters asked President Trump about the deaths, he said, “We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country.”

Eighteen American service members have died in this war since February. Around 482 have been wounded. The Pentagon says nearly 100 of those injuries came in the last two weeks alone. The war is speeding up exactly as the shield gets thin.

The quiet part.

Congress knows about all of this. The Pentagon asked for $87.6 billion partly to refill these stockpiles. The defense bill that would unlock the big production contracts got blocked in the Senate on July 14. Hegseth and General Caine testified about the shortage on Tuesday. The budget request for next year asks for 857 THAAD interceptors, up from 55.

Every institution in Washington is quietly acting like the shortage is real. None of them will stand at a podium and say it to the country. The official who finally said it plainly had to do it anonymously, and what he chose to warn us about was not Iran. It was the White House. His fear is that the people running this war believe their own talking points instead of their own inventory numbers, and that soldiers like Isabella Gonzales are standing under the gap between those two things.

I do not know how much is left in the magazines. That number is classified. What I know is that the people who can see it are scared, and the person in charge may not be looking.

One thing before you go.

If this post told you something you did not know, restack it. Not subscribe, restack. It puts these numbers in front of people who will never hear them otherwise, and on Substack it is the single thing that grows a room like this one. It costs you nothing and it does more than anything I could sell you.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

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A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.