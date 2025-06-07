As immigration enforcement intensifies across the United States, many communities face increased risks of sudden ICE raids at homes, workplaces, and public spaces.

These operations often resemble military actions, with agents in tactical gear and aggressive tactics. Whether you're an immigrant, an ally, or simply someone who cares about civil liberties, this guide is designed to help you understand your rights and prepare for potential encounters with ICE.

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1. Understanding Your Rights 🇺🇸

Regardless of your immigration status, you have rights under the U.S. Constitution. Being informed empowers you to protect yourself and others. ACLU - KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

Right to Remain Silent

You are not obligated to answer questions about your immigration status, birthplace, or how you entered the country.

If you choose to remain silent, clearly state, "I am exercising my right to remain silent."

Right to Refuse Consent to a Search

You can refuse to consent to a search of yourself, your belongings, or your home.

ICE agents must have a valid judicial warrant signed by a judge to enter your home without your permission.

Right to Legal Representation

You have the right to consult with an attorney.

However, unlike criminal cases, the government is not required to provide one for you in immigration proceedings.

You can request a list of free or low-cost legal services. ilrc.org

Right to Decline Signing Documents

Do not sign any documents without understanding their contents or without consulting an attorney.

Signing documents may waive your rights or agree to voluntary departure. aclu.org

Right to Contact Your Consulate

If detained, you have the right to contact your consulate or have ICE inform them of your detention.

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2. If ICE Agents Are at Your Home ⚠️

ICE agents may attempt to enter your home without proper authorization. Here's how to handle such situations:

Do Not Open the Door : You are not required to open the door unless presented with a valid judicial warrant.

Verify the Warrant : Ask the agents to slide the warrant under the door or show it through a window. Ensure it is signed by a judge and specifies your name and address. Administrative warrants (e.g., ICE Form I-200 or I-205) do not grant permission to enter your home. aclu.org

Exercise Your Rights: If agents enter your home, state, "I do not consent to your entry or to your search of these premises. I am exercising my right to remain silent. I wish to speak with a lawyer as soon as possible."

3. If Stopped in a Vehicle 🚘

Encounters with ICE can occur during traffic stops. Know your rights in these situations:ilrc.org

Driver's Obligations : You may be required to show your driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance.

Passenger's Rights : Passengers can ask if they are free to leave. If yes, they may calmly exit.

Refusing a Search: You can refuse to consent to a search of your vehicle. However, if officers believe your car contains evidence of a crime, they may search it without your consent.

4. Preparing Your Family 🫂

Preparation is key to ensuring your family's safety during potential ICE encounters:

Emergency Contacts : Memorize the phone numbers of family members and your lawyer.aclu.org

Family Preparedness Plan : Develop a plan that includes who will care for children or dependents if you are detained. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center offers a Family Preparedness Plan.

Know Your Rights Cards: Carry a red card that explains your rights and that you do not have to open the door.You can slide it under the door to ICE, show it to ICE, or read the English side of the card to ICE. These cards are available in multiple languages at ILRC Red Cards.

5. For Allies and Community Members 🗣️

Supporting immigrant communities is vital. Here's how you can help:

Educate and Share Resources : Distribute "Know Your Rights" materials in multiple languages. Organize community workshops to inform others about their rights.

Offer Practical Assistance : Provide transportation to legal appointments or court hearings. Assist with childcare or other responsibilities if someone is detained.

Document and Report : If you witness an ICE operation, document it safely without interfering. Share verified information with local rapid response networks or immigrant advocacy groups.

Advocate for Policy Change: Contact local and state representatives to express support for immigrant-friendly policies. Encourage the establishment of sanctuary policies in schools, cities, and workplaces.

6. Additional Resources 🚨

ACLU Know Your Rights : Comprehensive guides on interacting with ICE. ACLU Immigrants' Rights

Immigrant Legal Resource Center : Toolkits and preparedness plans. ILRC Know Your Rights Toolkit

United We Dream: Resources for undocumented youth and allies. United We Dream

Staying informed and prepared can make a significant difference during encounters with immigration enforcement. Share this guide with your community to empower others with knowledge and resources.



Thanks for keeping people safe,

Sharad Swaney