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Ghostwriter's avatar
Ghostwriter
6h

Absolute horror show! GOP - Government Of Pedophiles! 😡😡😡😡

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The Critical Athiest's avatar
The Critical Athiest
6h

The fact that so many republicans are PDFs means that a lot of their want to control bodies and kids lives is projection. Sick.

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