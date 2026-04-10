Sharad’s Room

Sharad’s Room

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Ilene Fischer's avatar
Ilene Fischer
1h

Thank you for the update and for not showing the video

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Mare's avatar
Mare
37m

You caught a lot of stories I hadn't heard about. I like the tone and the substance of your observations and writing, and I will be back here often.

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