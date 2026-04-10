by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

I published the news roundup a little while ago. It was one of the strongest I’ve ever written. When I hit publish, the weight of today really settled in, so I decided to write this post for my personal Substack.

Today feels like every single thing is happening at the same time and none of it is good.

Let me try to walk you through what the last 24 hours have actually looked like.

Before I continue, I’d really appreciate it if you clicked the subscribe button. It would also mean a lot to me if you supported this work by becoming a paid subscriber.

On Tuesday, the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. For a few hours, people in Tehran celebrated in the streets. Displaced families in Lebanon packed up their things and started driving home. There was a window where it looked like maybe, maybe, this thing was going to stop.

Israel killed over 300 people in Lebanon the same day.

They called it Operation Eternal Darkness. Over 100 airstrikes in 10 minutes. Central Beirut. Residential neighborhoods. No warning for some of the strikes. People who had just started driving home from displacement camps were caught in the bombing. The deadliest single day of the Lebanon war.

Iran says Lebanon was part of the ceasefire. Pakistan, who brokered the deal, says Lebanon was part of the ceasefire. CBS reported that diplomats confirmed Trump originally included Lebanon in the deal and that Israel initially agreed.

But then the White House said Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. Israel said Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. JD Vance called it a “legitimate misunderstanding.”

Three hundred people are dead because of a “misunderstanding.”

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again. Over 100 ships are still stuck. The ceasefire that was supposed to bring relief is hanging by a thread and the thread is fraying in real time.

That’s the war.

Now here’s what happened at home.

The Labor Department released the March inflation numbers this morning. Consumer prices rose 3.3% year over year. Gas prices posted their largest monthly increase in 60 years. Twenty-one percent in a single month. Gas is averaging $4.15 a gallon right now. It was $2.98 the day before the war started.

That’s a 40% increase in six weeks.

The economists are saying it’s going to get worse. The Fed is not going to cut rates. Some officials are now talking about raising them. Investors don’t expect a rate cut until late 2027. The war that was supposed to be quick and decisive is now eating into every household budget in the country, and the people who started it have no plan to stop it.

That’s the economy.

Now here’s what the president did last night.

He went on Truth Social and called Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones “stupid people” with “low IQs.” He called them “NUT JOBS” and “LOSERS.” He mocked Carlson for not finishing college. He said Brigitte Macron is more beautiful than Candace Owens. He called Alex Jones bankrupt and said he deserved to lose everything over Sandy Hook.

These are the people who built his movement. These are the people who defended him through two impeachments, through January 6th, through everything. And now they’ve broken with him over Iran and he’s burning every bridge.

Owens responded by saying it’s time to “put Grandpa up in a home.” Jones called for the 25th Amendment. Kelly said the coalition that elected Trump is “completely fractured and in smithereens.”

That’s his base.

And then the president of the United States posted an unedited video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer at a gas station in Florida.

Not blurred. Not censored. The full video. A woman named Nilufa Easmin. A mother of two from Bangladesh. A gas station clerk who walked outside and was killed.

Trump said he felt an “obligation” to show the American people.

I’m not going to link it. I’m not going to describe it beyond what I just told you. But I want you all to understand that the sitting president, during an active war, during a collapsing ceasefire, during an inflation crisis, chose to post a video of a woman dying on social media to make a political point about immigration. Late at night. After attacking his own allies. After his wife gave a surprise speech about Jeffrey Epstein that contradicted recordings of Epstein himself.

We are being desensitized to this.

That’s not governance.

And I haven’t gotten to the rest of it.

A federal judge found the Pentagon is violating a court order on press access. The EPA gutted protections against toxic coal ash in drinking water. The DOJ is finalizing a report calling the Biden administration anti-Christian. The USDA secretary is facing a formal complaint for sending a sermon to 100,000 federal employees on Easter. The Forest Service is being dismantled. A $400 million White House ballroom is being fought over in court. John Fetterman is siding with Trump on war powers again.

All of it. In one day.

I’ll tell you what sits with me tonight.

It’s the gap.

There is a gap between the ceasefire announcement and the 300 dead in Beirut. There is a gap between the president celebrating a deal and the Strait of Hormuz still being closed. There is a gap between the promise of economic strength and $4.15 a gallon. There is a gap between the man who said he’d unite the country and the man posting a murder video at midnight while calling his own supporters stupid.

The gap is the story. It’s always the story. The distance between what they tell you and what is actually happening.

I don’t know how to make that gap smaller. I’m 19 years old. I run a small nonprofit called Centered America. I don’t have a cable news show or a PAC or a billionaire donor. I have a laptop and a Substack and a stubbornness that won’t let me stop.

But I can tell you the truth about what that gap looks like. I can lay it out. I can source it, link it, and write it down. So when this administration tells you things are fine, you know they’re lying.

That’s what this room is for. The truth.

My work runs on paid subscriptions. No ads. No corporate money. No PAC funding. Just people who think someone should be doing this.

A paid subscription is $8 a month or $50 a year. Every single one matters. I’m not being polite. I’m being honest. This is how the work survives.

If today felt like a lot, it’s because it was. And tomorrow will probably be a lot too. I’ll be here for that one as well.

Become a paid subscriber to my personal substack.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

Sources:

CNN Inflation | NBC Inflation | NPR Inflation | Al Jazeera Lebanon | NBC Ceasefire | CBS Ceasefire | NPR Ceasefire | PBS Lebanon | NPR Melania | White House Statement | CBS Melania | NBC Melania | CNN Melania | Daily Beast Tapes | Fox News Melania | Boston Globe/AP | Rolling Stone Trump | Variety | NBC Trump | The Hill Trump | NBC Murder Video | Newsweek Murder Video | The Hill Fetterman | Fox News Fetterman | CNN Pentagon | Military.com | Hatch Forest Service | AP Forest Service | CNN Ballroom | UPI Ballroom | AP Coal Ash | NBC DOJ | CNN Rollins