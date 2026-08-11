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Susan Rockefeller's avatar
Susan Rockefeller
44m

I am already paying more than $500 a month-age 78 and still work to pay bills. I am at my limit and already got increased rate for them all. Rent increases, food, gas and other bills. All we heard from the felon and republicans was that Obama healthcare would be replaced with something better-not happening and his refusal to sign for ACA another year has already skyrocketed the premiums.

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Deirdre Mooney's avatar
Deirdre Mooney
17m

The entire system is wrong.

Trump promised to reduce medical costs - yet another unfulfilled promise

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