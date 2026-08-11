by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

This post reflects reporting and public records available as of August 7, 2026.

Roughly 25 million Medicare Part D enrollees could face higher monthly premiums in 2027.

The Trump administration is ending the temporary Medicare Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration after 2026. The program offset the average premium by $16 in 2026.

Sixteen dollars may not sound like a lot to the people making this decision.

It can be a lot to somebody choosing between a prescription, groceries, a utility bill, and the gas needed to get to an appointment.

Medicare Part D is prescription-drug coverage. These are not luxury purchases. These are medicines people need to stay alive, stay stable, keep pain manageable, and get through their day.

CMS says the program was temporary and that traditional market conditions will return in 2027.

That is the official explanation.

For millions of people, “traditional market conditions” may mean their monthly premium goes up.

Before I keep going, I would appreciate it if you subscribed. Healthcare policy is often written in language that hides the moment it reaches into somebody’s medicine cabinet. I am trying to make that moment visible.

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The $16.

AP reports that the federal subsidy offset the average Medicare Part D premium by $16 in 2026.

The demonstration was scheduled to end after 2026. Roughly 25 million enrollees could face higher monthly premiums in 2027.

I am not going to invent an exact premium increase for every person, because the information we have does not say that. “Could face higher premiums” is the careful and accurate phrase.

But the scale is real.

Twenty-five million people is more than a policy audience. It is grandparents. Neighbors. People who spent their lives working and then have to watch the mail for notices about what their medication coverage will cost next year.

CMS says the demonstration was temporary. That label does not soften the harm: temporary programs still help real people while they exist, and ending one is still a political choice.

The language does not pay the bill.

“Premium Stabilization Demonstration” is a very polished name for something that made drug coverage less expensive.

“Traditional market conditions” is a very polished name for what CMS says will return in 2027.

I do not blame anyone for struggling to follow it. I am 20, I run a nonprofit, and even I have to slow down when government documents start stacking words like that together.

So here is the plain version.

A program helped offset average Part D premiums by $16 a month in 2026. The administration is ending it after 2026. AP says about 25 million enrollees could see higher premiums in 2027.

A subsidy can be temporary. The prescription bill it helped pay is not.

That is the whole human problem here.

Medication does not wait politely for a budget argument. Pain does not care whether the government considers a program temporary. A chronic condition does not get better because a policy announcement says the market will take over.

Who gets asked to absorb it.

I think about my mom whenever I write about something like this. Not because I know every reader has the same family or the same story. They do not.

I think about the people we love who always say they are fine first. The ones who say they do not need anything. The ones who look at a price and decide quietly that they can wait another week.

That is who policy changes can land on.

Not everyone will be affected in the same way. Not every premium will rise by the same amount. We do not know every individual outcome yet.

But the administration has said the stabilization demonstration will end, and the reporting says 25 million Part D enrollees could face higher monthly premiums in 2027. That deserves more honesty than a bland line about normal market conditions.

Why I am asking here.

This is a story about what happens after the press release. A program ends. The fiscal language gets repeated. Then a person opens their plan materials and finds out what “temporary” costs them.

I want to keep writing about the part that arrives at the kitchen table.

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The quiet part.

The quiet part is that people who need medicine are usually the last people with room in their budgets for a surprise.

CMS can say traditional market conditions will return in 2027. The administration can say the demonstration was temporary. Neither statement changes the fact that 25 million people could face higher monthly premiums after a $16 average offset disappears.

That is not an abstract return to normal. It is a cost shifted onto people who already need prescription coverage.

We should not have to wait until seniors start skipping medicine to decide this mattered.

Please restack this if it landed with you. A restack is the single best way to get it in front of someone who may be enrolled in Part D, or may be taking care of someone who is.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

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A note for the room: I am 20 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.

Sources: AP on the end of the premium stabilization program, Bloomberg Law on the program sunset, CMS 2027 announcement