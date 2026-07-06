by Sharad Swaney

Dear Room,

Twenty-two people are dead in New Jersey, and the detail I cannot get past is where they were found.

“Unfortunately, many of these individuals were found in homes without air conditioning,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Raynard Washington told reporters on Saturday. Not on the Mall, not at a parade, not anywhere with cameras. In their own homes, in rooms that got too hot.

The suspected heat deaths span 10 counties, and the ages run from the mid-30s into the 80s. With two more deaths in Mississippi and one in Illinois, the national toll from this heat wave stands at at least 25, and officials expect it to grow as coroners catch up.

This is the deadliest story of the holiday weekend. Covering it is exactly what this room is for, so before I continue, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Your support helps fund my reporting and keeps this room going. Become a paid subscriber to my personal Substack →

Not a typical heat wave.

The numbers from the past five days read like a different country. Nearly 156 million people were under heat alerts on Saturday. At least 18 record highs fell on the Fourth of July alone, and Washington, D.C. had its hottest Independence Day ever recorded, breaking a mark that had stood since 1872. Atlantic City hit 106. Newark hit 105 for the first time since 2001. More than 20 states crossed 100 degrees.

The infrastructure buckled with the people. Amtrak canceled at least 26 Northeast corridor trains, hundreds of thousands of utility customers lost power across states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Missouri, and New York City logged more than 378 heat-related emergency room visits. A state health department spokesperson said it plainly: “This is not a typical summer heat wave.”

The mechanism matters. It is not just the daytime highs. The overnight lows are staying so warm that the body never gets a chance to recover between hot days, and that combination of record highs and record warm nights is exactly the pattern that drives the sharpest spikes in heat mortality. New York City set its hottest nighttime temperature on record this week. The people who died didn’t get a break at 3 a.m. There wasn’t one.

The party.

While this was happening, the country’s attention was on the Mall. The July 4 parade in D.C. was canceled for the heat. At the Great American State Fair on Friday, 44 people were treated for heat illness and 11 were hospitalized, with National Guard members rendering aid in the crowd. Then thunderstorms forced the evacuation of roughly 350,000 people from the Mall on Saturday, and Trump still took the stage, over an hour late, in a day that hit 103, having promised days earlier: “I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything.”

He gave the speech. The record 850,000-firework show went off near 10:30 p.m., and by morning D.C. was under a Code Purple air quality alert, exactly as the Park Service’s internal documents predicted. I wrote about those documents before the show. Every warning in them came true.

The part you always skip.

If you’ve been in this room a while, you know what usually goes here, and I’d bet money most of you have learned to scroll straight past it. I do it too. So let me just say the true thing instead.

The fireworks got wall-to-wall coverage. The 25 people found in their homes got a health department email on a Saturday night. Somebody has to keep standing on the quiet side of that line, and standing there is a job that pays $8 a month or $50 a year, not funded by a PAC, not corporate sponsors, not dark donors. Just readers. For scale, that is about what it costs to run a window AC unit for the summer, and you are reading an entire post about who has one and who doesn’t.

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Virtually impossible.

One more fact belongs in this post, and it is the one that turns weather into news. World Weather Attribution, the scientific initiative that studies climate’s role in extreme events, says the intensity of this week’s heat and humidity would have been “virtually impossible” without the effects of fossil fuel pollution.

Virtually impossible. Meaning this specific heat, the heat that is in the coroner’s reports in 10 New Jersey counties, is not bad luck. Extreme heat already kills more Americans every year than hurricanes, tornadoes, and lightning combined, and it is not finished with this week. As the East cools, the dome is sliding west, with Phoenix and Tucson under extreme heat watches and forecasts up to 114 degrees through Thursday. I’ll be covering that heat the same way I covered this one, number by number, and it lands in your inbox whether you pay or not.

The quiet part.

Here is what sits with me. Heat is the number one weather killer in America, and it is the only disaster with no footage. A hurricane gets satellite loops and reporters in windbreakers. Heat gets a graphic of a red map, and then, days later, a health department email confirming that people in their 30s, 50s, and 80s were found in homes without air conditioning.

Nobody evacuates you from your own living room. There is no siren for a bedroom that reaches 95 degrees at midnight. The people who died this weekend mostly died alone, in the one place everyone assumes is safe, during the biggest national celebration in 50 years, and the country found out in a press conference after the fireworks. New Jersey’s governor said this is the hottest stretch in over 14 years. The scientists say this version of America’s weather is the new one. The question the coroner’s numbers are quietly asking is who has air conditioning in that America, and who doesn’t.

One thing before you go.

The heat reaches Arizona and California this week, with forecasts up to 114. The whole lesson of New Jersey is that warnings have to reach people before the coroner does, and a restack is how this one travels. It puts this post in front of somebody who might be sitting in that heat by Wednesday, it costs you nothing, and this week it might genuinely matter.

Thank you for being in this room.

— Sharad

If you want to support this work or donate without a subscription, you can chip in directly through Venmo at @sharadswaney or you can buy me a coffee. Every bit genuinely helps keep the reporting going.

Buy me a coffee

A note for the room: I am 19 years old, running a nonprofit and this publication on my own. I work with research and editing tools, including Claude, an AI assistant, to keep up, the way other reporters work with editors and fact-checkers. Every quote and every source in this post was verified by me before anything went live. Other people will not tell you this, but I really care about journalistic integrity. Letting you know I use these tools to help me do this work all on my own is important to me. The room means trust, and trust means I tell you how the work gets made.