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David Weinstein's avatar
David Weinstein
9h

Scientists have been predicting climate change across the globe for several years now from the burning of fossil fuels

Sadly the USA, the greatest user of fossil fuels, has not significantly reduced its reliance on dirty energy because of the power of the dirty energy lobby

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
9h

God forbid that FEMA would have gotten out into the affected areas with fans, donated window A/C's or Swamp coolers. God forbid that enough cooling centers should be set up with police abd fire services cruising affected areas to make sure folks knew they could get some help....just sayin'.

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