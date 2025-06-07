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Easter in Hell
Diplomacy is dead, Tuesday is coming, and the president spent Easter threatening war crimes.
12 hrs ago
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Sharad Swaney
72
14
26
The President of the United States Threatened War Crimes on Easter Morning
Trump dropped an F-bomb, praised Allah, and promised to destroy every power plant in Iran.
17 hrs ago
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Sharad Swaney
54
22
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"Cinderella" | Song #1
"Cinderella" by Sharad Swaney
19 hrs ago
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Sharad Swaney
23
8
7
750 U.S. Troops Dead or Wounded in Pentagon Cover-Up; Trump Unseen All Day, Walter Reed Rumors Spread; American Still Missing Behind Enemy…
Apr 4 | Afternoon Update
Published on Centered America
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Apr 4
The President Disappears on the Worst Day of the War
An American is missing in Iran. 750 soldiers are hurt or dead. And nobody knows where Trump is.
Apr 4
•
Sharad Swaney
175
24
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They Told You Iran Was Finished. Then Iran Shot Down an F-15.
The U.S. Government Is Lying to You.
Apr 3
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Sharad Swaney
51
5
35
The Day They Stopped Pretending
Today wasn't chaos. It was their blueprint.
Apr 3
•
Sharad Swaney
75
19
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Trump Fires Pam Bondi; Oil Hits $141, Highest Since 2008; DOJ Says Presidents Can Destroy Their Own Records
Apr 2 | Evening Update
Published on Centered America
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Apr 3
Trump Vows Victory in Iran "Very Shortly," Then Threatens to Quit NATO and Calls Supreme Court Justices "Stupid"
Apr 1 | Evening Update
Published on Centered America
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Apr 2
How to Survive an ICE Raid in 2026: A Complete Rights and Preparedness Guide
Here Is Everything You Need to Know to Protect Yourself and Your Community.
Apr 1
•
Sharad Swaney
93
6
69
June 2025
BREAKING: Trump Admin Announces National Guard Mobilization in L.A. Tonight
URGENT: National Guard Mobilization in L.A. Tonight
Jun 7, 2025
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Sharad Swaney
44
13
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A Practical Guide to ICE Encounters in 2025
A Practical Guide to ICE Encounters in 2025 by Sharad Swaney
Jun 7, 2025
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Sharad Swaney
58
4
32
© 2026 Sharad Swaney
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