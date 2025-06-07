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Easter in Hell
Diplomacy is dead, Tuesday is coming, and the president spent Easter threatening war crimes.
  Sharad Swaney
The President of the United States Threatened War Crimes on Easter Morning
Trump dropped an F-bomb, praised Allah, and promised to destroy every power plant in Iran.
  Sharad Swaney
"Cinderella" | Song #1
"Cinderella" by Sharad Swaney
  Sharad Swaney
750 U.S. Troops Dead or Wounded in Pentagon Cover-Up; Trump Unseen All Day, Walter Reed Rumors Spread; American Still Missing Behind Enemy…
Apr 4 | Afternoon Update
Published on Centered America  
The President Disappears on the Worst Day of the War
An American is missing in Iran. 750 soldiers are hurt or dead. And nobody knows where Trump is.
  Sharad Swaney
They Told You Iran Was Finished. Then Iran Shot Down an F-15.
The U.S. Government Is Lying to You.
  Sharad Swaney
The Day They Stopped Pretending
Today wasn't chaos. It was their blueprint.
  Sharad Swaney
Trump Fires Pam Bondi; Oil Hits $141, Highest Since 2008; DOJ Says Presidents Can Destroy Their Own Records
Apr 2 | Evening Update
Published on Centered America  
Trump Vows Victory in Iran "Very Shortly," Then Threatens to Quit NATO and Calls Supreme Court Justices "Stupid"
Apr 1 | Evening Update
Published on Centered America  
How to Survive an ICE Raid in 2026: A Complete Rights and Preparedness Guide
Here Is Everything You Need to Know to Protect Yourself and Your Community.
  Sharad Swaney

June 2025

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